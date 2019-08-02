ANDERSON — The non-wing sprints return to action at Anderson Speedway in an open-wheel program on UAW Night this Saturday.
A strong field of sprint cars are expected for the 125-lap event that pays the winner $3,000. The Mel Kenyon Midgets and Thunder Roadsters will also be in action.
California driver Kody Swanson has won two of the five sprint-car races and also has recorded back-to-back wins in the Pay Less Little 500.
Local driver Aaron Pierce is the most recent winner and has recorded two victories in the past two years. Tyler Roahrig won the final sprint-car race of 2018 on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Swanson, Pierce and Roahrig are all entered for the race along with Bobby Santos III, still looking for that first Anderson Speedway victory, Must See Racing 50 winner Jimmy McCune in winged sprint action, Chris Neuenschwander and Billy Wease, both driving for veteran car owner Jerry Powell, Kyle O’Gara and Russ Gamester.
The sprint cars will be in action twice more this season on Sept. 12 for the Glen Niebel Classic and for a final time Oct. 5 for the Tony Elliott Classic.
The last time the K&M Tool & Die Kenyon Midget Series competed at Anderson Speedway, local driver Colin Grissom recorded his first career win with the series.
Grissom has since added a second feature win at the Indianapolis Speedrome.
Other series winners this year include Tommy Kouns with two wins and Kameron Gladish.
Last year Dameron Taylor won five of the Kenyon Midget events at Anderson Speedway and is expected to make his second appearance of the year.
Chad Cory has won all three Thunder Roadster features this year, although he trails Doug Dugger in the points standings.
Cory and Dugger both won two feature events in 2018.
Gates at Anderson Speedway open at 5 p.m. with qualifying at 6:30 and racing at 8.
Adult tickets are priced at $15, children between the ages of 6 and 12 will be admitted for $4 and under 6 for free.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
