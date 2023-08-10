ANDERSON -- The final race of the Four Crown Series for the Champion Racing Association Street Stocks is set for Anderson Speedway on Saturday.
The 150-lap race being presented by the Central Indiana Honda Dealers will determine the champion.
Chuck Barnes Jr. won the Four Crown race at Nashville Speedway, and Jimmy Kirby led the entire distance at the first race at Anderson.
Dalton Conner also has a Street Stock win at Anderson Speedway in a 75-lap event.
Brett Hudson set fast time for the first Four Crown race at Anderson, finishing second followed by Andrew Teepe and Conner.
Hudson is the points leader by six markers over Barnes with Conner another two points back. Teepe is third followed by Jason Atkinson.
The Vores Compact Touring Series will compete in a 50-lap race along with the Vintage Wrench Pro and Amateur in the Ford Division.
Alex Bube won the April Vores race, and the Saturday race will be the final tune-up for the 100-lap race on Sept. 16.
Kyle Evans was the winner of the Ford Pro Division race last month breaking the five-race winning streak of Noah Allison.
Colin Grissom was the winner of the Amateur Division race in his first start with the Ford Division.
Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.