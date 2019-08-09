ANDERSON — The annual Four Crown event for the Champion Racing Association’s Street Stock division tops the racing card Saturday at Anderson Speedway.
The CRA Street Stocks will be competing in the 200-lap race that pays $3,000 to the winner on Murat Shrine Night at the Races. There are 26 teams entered as of Friday.
Ben Tunney won the first Four Crown event earlier this year at the Indianapolis Speedrome, and Ryan Amonett won at Mount Lawn Speedway.
There is a separate points fund for the Four Crown events which pays a $1,000 bonus. Currently Jason Thompson leads Jason Atkinson by two points with Andrew Teepe another 13 points back.
For the first time, there will be two new traveling series making their first appearances at Anderson Speedway.
The CRA Jr. Late Models, for competitors between the ages of 10 and 15, will be battling the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Chase Burda has won three of the four feature events, has posted the quick qualifying time in all the races and has recorded four heat wins.
Luke Wilhelm won the inaugural race at Birch Run Speedway in Michigan.
The Baby Grand National series will be making their first appearance with local drivers Danny Trent and Kent Baledge expected to be competing.
The CSR Super Cups return and the Harts Auto Figure 8 division is on the racing card.
Qualifying is set for 6:15 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $12; $4 for children 6 to 12 and free for children under the age of 5.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
