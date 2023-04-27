ANDERSON -- When the Champion Racing Association was formed, the inaugural event took place at Anderson Speedway.
Since the first race in 1997, won by Brian Ross, the CRA Super Series super late models have competed 75 times on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
On Saturday, the super late models will compete in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 along with the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, Vintage Wrench Ford Division and Champ Karts.
Eddie VanMeter was the 2022 125-lap winner, and the field this year will include Billy VanMeter -- last year’s rookie of the year.
The McGunegill Late Models saw JP Crabtree crowned as the champion in 2022, and he is expected to run a limited schedule.
Multi-time champion Jeff Marcum is expected to compete at most of the events this year.
Anderson’s Noah Allison has opened the Ford Division with two feature victories and has lowered the track record during qualifications twice this year.
Qualifications are set for 5:30 p.m. with racing action at 7.
Adult tickets are $15 and $5 for children between the ages of 6 to 12. Children under 5 are admitted free.