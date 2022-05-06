After not competing on the high-banked quarter-mile Anderson Speedway for three years, the Coyote Racing Series returns Saturday.
The night’s racing activities are being presented by the U.S. Army, which normally brings several items for fan interaction.
A strong field of CRS trucks is anticipated for the 50-lap feature event which marks the start of their 2022 season.
Brandon Huff has victories at Anderson Speedway in 2018 and 2019, with Jeremie Wiggins and Spencer Stineman also recording feature wins.
Wiggins holds the track record with a lap of 12.996 seconds set in 2018.
The CRS trucks will be joined on the racing program by the local Modifieds in a 50-lap feature that pays $1,200 to the winner.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive and Vintage Wrench Ford Division competitors will race in heat races and 25-lap features.
A strong field of Vintage Wrench Ford Division competitors are expected to be on hand.
Jared Keller set a new track record in the division, turning a lap at 15.486 seconds and went on to record the feature race victory April 10.
Terrill Willhoite recorded his first feature win in the Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive race two weeks ago with defending champion Elliott McKinney coming home in second.
Qualifications are set for 4:30 p.m. Racing starts at 6.
Adult tickets are $13, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children 5 and under are admitted free.