ANDERSON – For the third consecutive year, California driver Kody Swanson will lead the field of 33 drivers to the start of the 73rd Pay Less Little 500.
Swanson captured the pole position Thursday driving for the new team, Doran Enterprises, with a four-lap average speed of 80.9 mph at Anderson Speedway.
Swanson’s fast lap of 11.093 seconds around the high-banked quarter-mile was just a tick of the watch slower than the track record of 10.944 seconds set by Aaron Pierce in 2011.
Tyler Roahrig put the CB Fabricating sprint car in the middle of the front row with New Castle’s Caleb Armstrong posting the third-quick time.
Nine-time Little 500 champion Eric Gordon had his qualifying time disallowed for a tire rules infraction and will have to qualify for the race Friday.
Another driver expected to compete for the win, Daleville’s Pierce, struggled with an ill-handling race car and will bring a different car for Tin Plate Bump Day.
Elwood’s Jacob McElfresh, driving for Jerry Powell, qualified eighth for his first Little 500 and was the top amongst the rookie competitors.
“This is a new team," Swanson said after driving for Nolen Racing the past two years. “I thought we were good following the (Wednesday) practice, and we worked to make it better.
“I’m happy with the car. I appreciate all the effort to make it faster.”
Swanson noted there were a lot of fast cars among the 15 that locked into the starting grid Saturday, separated by .3 of a second.
“The first step is done,” he said.
Roahrig said Swanson was just a little bit faster during his qualifying run.
“Starting upfront makes it easier for the first 200 laps,” he said. “We’re happy with our car for the race.
“I haven’t seen the track this fast in a long time. Qualifying at the top of the field was really close.”
Caleb Armstrong said his Neals Metal Recycling car was a little tight during qualifying.
“The track was really fast,” he said. “I was surprised at how close everybody was during the practice and qualifying.”
Dakota Armstrong will start sixth outside of Tanner Swanson and Derek Bischak in the second row.
“I just hope to make it past halfway,” Armstrong laughed at his bad luck in the Little 500 in past years.
Defending race winner Bobby Santos III qualified ninth quick.
McElfresh and Powell Racing teammate Christian Koehler, who qualified 23rd, will both be in the starting field.
"I can't believe it," McElfresh said after his qualifying run. "When they told me the times, I was just about ready to cry. We ran much better than I expected."
McElfresh said he was only hoping to qualify in the top 15 Thursday. It will be the first time in his racing career he will start in a row of three cars.
"I'm going to be doing a lot of giving and taking," he said. "I really want to finish the race. I can't thank Jerry (Powell) for this opportunity to be racing in good equipment."
Brady Bacon, one night after a spectacular crash at the Terre Haute Action Track, qualified the Hoffman Racing entry in the 20th position.
Alexandria driver Rob Keesling, looking to make his first Little 500 start, crashed on his qualifying run on the front straight which destroyed the front of his sprint car.
Pendleton’s Travis Welpott qualified 21st, and Anderson’s Doug Fitzwater qualified 33rd and will ride the bubble on Bump Day.
