For drivers competing in the Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Car Division, this Saturday marks one of their two biggest races of the year.
The Thunder Cars will be joined on the card by the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drives and the Legends.
Over the past four years, there have been four different winners in the 100-lap feature for the Thunder Cars.
James Kirby III opened the 2022 campaign with a victory over his father, Jimmy, who was the 2021 division champion.
Jimmy Kirby won the 100-lap feature last year, and previous winners in recent years include David McConnell, Frankie Oakes and Shawn Cullen.
Last year’s McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion, Jeff Marcum, opened the year with a victory last Saturday with the Champion Racing Association’s Sportsman Late Model Division.
Marcum has won the McGunegill Late Model Division five times in the past six years, driving the car known as the “Black Cloud.”
He has scored 22 feature wins in the local division since 2017.
Elliott McKinney is the defending Front Wheel Drive division champion.
Qualifications are set for 4:30 p.m. Racing starts at 6.
Adult tickets are $13, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children 5 and under are admitted free.