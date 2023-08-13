SPEEDWAY -- With the 2023 edition of the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix and NASCAR’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in the books, all signs point to the IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader coming to an end in the future.
I won’t mourn its demise if it is indeed on death’s door. Not that it wasn’t cool to see both series on the same weekend -- because it was -- but it’s also something that seems to have juice on paper that isn't as cool as you might have thought in practice.
Fans who love all forms of racing get their cup filled, but neither series seems to get a chance to have that showcase weekend that characterizes most race weekends.
IndyCar gets shoved to an undercard inside its own iconic facility. NASCAR didn’t get on the track until Saturday, and the Cup cars showcased only Sunday, so it felt like an abrupt visit from the stock cars.
The weekend only has one clear winner, IndyCar and NASCAR broadcast partner NBC, which gets good (for them) cross-promotion opportunities.
So if the doubleheader experiment is indeed over, so be it.
Mind you, nothing official has been announced indicating the doubleheader weekend is a goner, but rumors are strong from both series they’ll be parting.
Rumors are strong IndyCar will change its August schedule with a possible return to the Milwaukee Mile. We already know IndyCar is shifting its schedule in 2024 with Nashville finishing the season and Laguna Seca likely moved to the spring.
Rumors aren't needed to understand NASCAR's intent. On Monday and Tuesday, it will conduct a tire test on the IMS oval. If it’s successful, it is almost a certainty the Brickyard will return to left turns only.
NASCAR’s hope is a new Goodyear tire compound and its Next Gen chassis will make the Brickyard on the oval a more entertaining spectacle. Moreover, for an oval-dominant series, the series likes the idea of running the famous 2 1/2-mile circuit.
I get it. Who wouldn’t want to be associated with the world’s most famous oval? However, how does a large share of the IMS ticket-buying public associate the oval with NASCAR?
Boredom.
We have all the evidence we need to support this opinion. After the nexus of NASCAR’s surging popularity, the damaging CART-IRL split and the novelty factor of NASCAR at Indy in the mid-1990s made the Brickyard 400 arguably more popular than the Indianapolis 500 for the first decade of its running, interest plummeted.
The tire debacle in 2008 accelerated the rot, and it never totally subsided. Not only did race fans vote with their feet, they started a stampede. By 2017, a paltry 35,000 showed up for the Brickyard on the oval, barely a decade removed from the joint being sold out.
I can’t blame fans for not showing up. Races were often procedural snore-fests with little passing. It wasn’t just the tires and the oft-blamed Car Of Tomorrow and successor Gen-6 cars that created the conditions for apathy.
The reality that can’t be escaped is the oval track is too narrow for competitive stock car races. That hasn’t changed. Next Gen cars and better tires or not, I am skeptical NASCAR and the IMS oval can make great music together.
Now, is the road course an all-action, whizz-bang sensation? Not exactly. However, this being my first chance to see NASCAR on the road course in person, I thought it had its charms.
Naturally, it’s a much more physical race than IndyCar's races are. It’s fun to watch bangin’ and rubbin’ in the turns. It’s cool to watch the Fords, Chevys and Toyotas blast their way over the curbing.
NASCAR changes the nature of the circuit, and honestly, for the better. Turns 5-6, an afterthought for the IndyCars given their speed and aerodynamics, is where a lot of action occurs for the stock cars because they can’t straight-line the complex.
Passing was prevalent there, and Sunday’s only yellow flag, a punt by Joey Logano that sent Justin Haley hurtling toward the tire barrier, came from that turn.
That doesn’t come at the expense of where the action tends to occur for IndyCar – in Turns 1-2 and Turns 7-9. There’s a lot of places to pass, more than I realized.
As one who appreciates a strategy race – a rare breed, admittedly – it was cool to see some alternate tire and fuel plans plotted.
If there would have been a yellow at the right time, Denny Hamlin may very well have stole this one from the rest of the field by making his tires and fuel last 36 laps on his first stint. It didn’t work out, but I applaud the zig when the rest of the field zagged.
NASCAR also reigned in its gimmickry with the yellow-flag free stages. More of that on all circuits, please.
There’s the novelty factor the road course provides the oval doesn’t. I was a Formula One freak in the 2000s and not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d see F1 champion Jenson Button take part in a NASCAR race. He finished 28th Sunday including a few on-track “meetings” with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Unlikely that would have happened on the oval.
I know NASCAR fans tend to prefer ovals, but I think over all else, NASCAR fans just want a good show. The road course provided a solid one Sunday. Not a classic, but not a cure for insomnia, either.
My head tells me NASCAR will almost certainly return to the oval at the earliest opportunity. Commercially, it's probably the right play, but my heart is with the often overlooked and unloved road course.
I hope it’s a part of NASCAR’s future at Indy. Bottom line, it just races better.