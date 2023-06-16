ANDERSON -- Touring Sportsman Late Models will make their second of four visits in 2023 to Anderson Speedway on Saturday.
The Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models will compete in a 75-lap race which will be a tune-up for the Madison County 200 on Aug. 5.
The race will celebrate the 200th birthday of Madison County and will be the longest race the CRA drivers have competed.
Ohio driver Caleb Rescher scored his first CRA victory in April, with Josh Sage winning for the first time at Shady Bowl Speedway.
Jeff Marcum, who is a multi-time champion in the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, has recorded three feature wins this year but has been pressed in recent weeks by Charlie Keevan and Jason Powers.
Rescher has a 16-point led in the CRA standings over Logan Huckeba and 24 points over Greg Stilwell Jr.
Marcum is the current local points leader followed by Keevan and Mike Sargent.
The Noble Wine & Spirit Thunder Cars are back in action, with Ricky Craig taking the victory last weekend.
David McConnell has yet to win but has scored several second-place finishes and is the points leader over Craig and Mike Lewis.
The Vintage Wrench Ford Pro Division is back in action where Noah Allison is a perfect 3-for-3 in feature races this year.
Allen Wagner and James Mikesell round out the top three in the standings.
Qualifying is set for 5:45 p.m. and racing at 7:30.
Tickets are $13 for adults, $5 for kids aged 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.