ANDERSON -- For the first of two times this year, the Champion Racing Association Street Stocks will compete in a 150-lap race at Anderson Speedway.
The CRA Street Stocks will compete in the Tom Wood Hando 150 on Saturday, which in recent years has produced some of the best racing on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Brett Hudson has won three times in the longer races, including a 200-lap event in 2019.
Local driver Josh Poore won in 2021, and Chuck Barnes Jr. was the winner in the first of two races last year.
Dalton Connor won a 75-lap feature race at Anderson earlier this year.
Contenders for the victory include defending series champion Jason Atkinson and Andrew Teepe.
Connor, Atkinson and Teepe lead the current points standings after three of nine races. Blain Akin and Barnes round out the top five.
The Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive division returns to action with JD Blankenship scoring his second feature win of the season in the most recent outing. Cody Riley has also scored two victories.
The division has produced close racing with Nick Warner and Josh Ebbert Jr. seeking a first win.
Devin Lane and Sarah Lane are the top two in the points standings based on consistent runs this year.
The Vintage Wrench Ford Amateur Division also will be in action with Colson Gray and Adam Lee scoring feature wins.
Qualifying is set for 5:45 p.m. and racing at 7:30.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.