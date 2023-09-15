ANDERSON – The biggest race for the Vores Compact Touring Series is set for Saturday at Anderson Speedway.
The Vores Compact competitors will compete in a 100-lap race on the night sponsored by Knapp Supply and the McGowan Insurance Group.
The speedway is hosting First Responders Night, where all first responders and a guest will be admitted free of charge.
Last year, nine competitors completed the 150-lap race that saw Jason Clevenger emerge as the winner followed by Kyle Frame and Justin Brown.
It will also be the last chance for the Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models to tune-up for the Madison County 200 on Sept. 23.
Caleb Reschar and McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion Jeff Marcum have scored wins at Anderson this year.
There are already 19 entries for the Madison County 200 including Daytona ARCA race winner Greg VanAlst, Reschar and Marcum.
The CRA Street Stocks will join the Sportsman Late Models in 75-lap features.
Dalton Connor has scored two victories this year at Anderson Speedway with James Kirby picking up a feature victory.
Qualifying is set for 5:30 p.m. and racing at 7.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.