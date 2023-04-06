ANDERSON – Which drivers will add their names as winners of the Glen Niebel Classic and Dick Jordan Classic?
The 500 Sprint Car Tour presented by Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Parts Stores kicks off opening night for the 76th season of racing at Anderson Speedway on Saturday.
Some of the biggest names in non-wing sprint car action have won the Niebel Classic, named for the multiple-time winning car owner of the Lucas Oil Little 500.
Kyle O’Gara is looking to make it two wins in a row but will have to hold off two-time Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig.
Former Little 500 winner and reigning 500 Sprint Car Tour champion Kody Swanson will look to return to victory lane at Anderson Speedway after going winless on the high-banked quarter-mile oval in 2022.
Bobby Santos III is entered along with Dakoda Armstrong and Billy Wease. Armstrong and Wease have been knocking on the door in seeking their first victory with the tour.
Local drivers entered include Caleb Armstrong, Jake McElfresh, Jim Sheets and Doug Fitzwater.
A strong field of Kenyon Midgets are expected for the Jordan Classic with Dameron Taylor looking to continue his winning ways at Anderson Speedway.
Taylor is a three-time champion with the series and will have to hold off Kyle Ford, who is hungry for that first win.
The new Vintage Wrench Ford Division Amateur Class will be in action for the first time.
Gates open at 3 p.m. with qualifying set for 5 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.