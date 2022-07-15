One of the most prestigious super late model races in the nation takes place Saturday at Anderson Speedway.
For the 56th consecutive year, drivers will look to win the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 presented by Mitch Smith Automotive Service and Perfecto.
Over the years, the Redbud 400 has produced exciting finishes and memorable performances.
Last year Michigan driver Kyle Crump won the race with a classic bump-and-run move on the final lap to keep Austin Nason from scoring the victory.
There was the 2012 race when Steve Dorer ran the high groove to perfection to pass Chase Elliott on the last circuit to claim the victory.
Steve Holzhausen pulled off an incredible task in 1994 by leading all 400 laps.
Iggy Katona was the first winner in 1967, and since that time notable drivers like Dick Trickle, Mark Martin, Alan Kulwicki, Kyle Busch, Bob Senneker and Mike Eddy have all won at Anderson Speedway.
Former American Speed Association stars Gary St. Amant, the 1997 winner, and three-time champion Scott Hansen will serve as grand marshals.
The last Indiana driver to win the Redbud 400 was Dalton Armstrong in 2016.
Armstrong returns for a chance at a second victory and is joined by Eddie and Billy VanMeter, Jeff Marcum, Scotty Tomasik, Hunter Jack and J.P. Crabtree hoping to put a Hoosier into victory lane.
The Indiana competitors will face stiff competition from Bubba Pollard, Casey Johnson, Sammy Smith, Casey Roderick, Stephen Nasse and Jesse Love, all looking for that first Anderson Speedway victory.
Qualifying starts at 4:30 p.m. There is an autograph session at 5:30, and racing begins at 7:30. Adult tickets are $25, $10 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.