Yes, it’s just three games in the 2019 season.
But even with Ryan Day replacing Urban Meyer as Ohio State coach, the Buckeyes so far have showed no signs of slowing down in their quest to win their fourth Big Ten title in six years.
Ohio State passed its first Big Ten test in convincing fashion Saturday, upending Indiana 51-10 at Memorial Stadium for its most lopsided win over the Hoosiers since a 50-7 win in 1984.
The Buckeyes dominated in all three phases, limiting Indiana to just 42 yards rushing, amassing 528 yards of offense and blocking a punt for a safety.
“We kind of talked about how Indiana stayed with us in recent years and played into the fourth quarter,” said Ohio State sophomore quarterback Justin Fields, who passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another in the win. “So our main goal was just to come in here and play our game. It was a business trip, and I think we got our business done.”
Junior running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 175 of his 193 yards in the first half and broke four tackles for a 26-yard touchdown run. Dobbins earned co-Big Ten offensive player of the week honors Monday with Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who had 10 catches for 140 yards and three TDs.
Day said establishing the run will remain critical going forward. After a non-conference home game Saturday against Miami (Ohio), Ohio State’s season will be defined by a four-game stretch that starts Sept. 28 at Nebraska. Ohio State then hosts Michigan State on Oct. 5, plays at Northwestern on Oct. 18 and hosts Wisconsin on Oct. 26.
“When you can get that run game going, you can really control the game,” Day said. “I think that’s what we did today. That’s our goal in any game this year.”
NO GUARANTEE
Eastern Michigan played a Big Ten opponent for the third straight season in a guarantee game Saturday.
For the third straight year, the Eagles won, beating Illinois 34-31 on a 24-yard field goal as time expired. Eastern Michigan beat Purdue 20-19 on a last-second field goal in 2018 and knocked off Rutgers 16-13 in 2017.
In winning the three games, Eastern Michigan collected $2.415 million from the three schools. Eastern Michigan received a $1 million guarantee for the Illinois game, a $550,000 guarantee for the Purdue game and an $800,000 guarantee for the Rutgers game.
FEELING GREEN
Michigan State lost to Arizona State 10-7, a game in which Spartans kicker Matt Coughlin missed three field goal attempts.
But Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio was fuming after the game for a different reason. Coughlin made a 42-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation that would have tied the game. The Spartans, though, were penalized and pushed back 5 yards after a video review confirmed they had 12 men on the field for the kick attempt.
On the following attempt, which Coughlin missed from 47 yards, replays showed Arizona State’s Cam Phillips should have been flagged for hurdling over the line. A penalty wasn’t called, though, and the play wasn’t reviewable.
“The officiating needs to be looked at,” Dantonio said in his postgame news conference.
Pac 12 officials called the road game for Arizona State at Spartan Stadium. On Sunday night, the Pac 12 issued a statement that the officiating crew missed the call and would be disciplined.
“An Arizona State defensive player took a running start and leapt over the kicking team’s line in an attempt to block the kick,” the Pac 12 statement read. “In the process, he leapt into the frame of the body of an opponent. The penalty would have been 15 yards from the previous spot and an automatic first down.”
The loss prevented Dantonio from passing Duffy Daugherty (109 wins) for the most coaching wins in Michigan State history. Dantonio will get another crack at the school record when Michigan State opens Big Ten play Saturday at Northwestern.
GAMBLING CONCERNS
With sports gambling now legal in Indiana, Purdue is considering a policy it hopes will curtail any nefarious activity.
At its Oct. 10 board of trustees meeting, Purdue plans to draft a policy prohibiting faculty and staff across its university system, both full and part time, from engaging in sports wagering.
While the NCAA already prohibits student-athletes and coaches from sports wagering, Purdue also is considering expanding the sports gambling prohibition across its entire student body.
“Our goal and that of our Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is to operate with the greatest of integrity and sportsmanship,” Purdue president Mitch Daniels said on the school’s website. “In that spirit and out of respect for our student-athletes and coaches, we believe this is the right action to take to reduce the potential for any student-athlete to feel compromised, for any implication of profiteering or inside information, or other problems.”
