Minnesota is coming off a historic season, winning 11 games for the first time since 1904.
Highlights of the 11-2 season for the Golden Gophers included wins over No. 5 Penn State and No. 9 Auburn in the Outback Bowl.
For as hokey as fourth-year coach P.J. Fleck can be with his slogans, no one can deny the positive results he’s generated since arriving from Western Michigan. He’s built the Gophers with a dynamic, throw-first offense led by junior quarterback Tanner Morgan and a playmaking defense. ESPN.com recently rated Fleck and Morgan as the fourth-best coach-quarterback combo nationally.
“Coach is what he is,” Morgan told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “He is very real and very energetic. People think it’s fake, but it’s not. It’s real. It’s 100% real.”
Morgan passed for 3,253 yards and 30 TDs last season and has one of his top playmaking threats back in junior wide receiver Rashod Bateman (60 catches, 1,219 yards, 11 TDs in 2019). Junior receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who had 371 yards receiving and five TDs last season, is another player on the rise. Minnesota was highly efficient on third down, converting on 48.4% of its third-down attempts, which ranked second in the Big Ten and eighth nationally.
Defensively, Minnesota ranked second in the conference in interceptions (14) and finished 2019 with 19 takeaways. One of the challenges for the Golden Gophers during the offseason is to replace six starters, including talented All-Big Ten safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was Minnesota’s first unanimous All-American since 2005.
Here’s an early look at Minnesota heading into the 2020 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Winfield, who tied a school record with seven interceptions last season, declared for the NFL draft as a junior and was taken in the second round by the Tampa Bay Bucs. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson also went to the Bucs in the fifth round after earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019 with 86 catches for 1,318 yards and 13 TDs. Defensive end Carter Coughlin was one of Minnesota’s top pass rush threats last season with 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Incoming freshman wide receiver Daniel Jackson, a four-star speedster from Mission, Kansas, could help fill some of the production lost from the departure of Johnson. Incoming freshman defensive lineman Jah Joyner and Gage Keys both are expected to contribute right away to Minnesota’s defense. Keys has proven he’s complete enough to play both against the pass and run.
PROSPECTS FOR 2020
It’s Rose Bowl-or-bust for the Golden Gophers, who fell a game short of winning the Big Ten West with a loss to Wisconsin in the Paul Bunyon Axe rivalry to close the season. Minnesota won’t sneak up on teams this season, but Fleck is not one to back away from challenges. If the defense can overcome the loss of Winfield and an offense that returns eight starters continues to score in bunches, expect the Golden Gophers to contend for the Big Ten West title again.
