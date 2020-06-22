BLOOMINGTON – The return of head coach Greg Schiano to Rutgers has brought new hope to a football program that has struggled in its transition to Big Ten play.
The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-45 in league play since joining the Big Ten in 2014 and have lost 21 straight conference games dating back to the 2017 season. That led to the ouster of former coach Chris Ash last October and the arrival of Schiano, who led the Scarlet Knights to six bowl appearances from 2000-11 before leaving for the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
When Schiano last coached Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights played in the Big East. But he’s no stranger to the Big Ten, having recently spent three seasons as defensive coordinator at Ohio State under Urban Meyer (2006-18) before taking last year off for personal reasons.
Schiano was aggressive in making over the Rutgers football roster, adding nine transfers to a squad bereft of talent. He got off to a late start in recruiting, but still tapped into his Northeast and Florida recruiting ties to land a handful of three-stars in a 2020 class that ranked 66th nationally.
“These kids were 4 or 5 years old when we were winning big-time games around here,” Schiano told the New York Post. “So it’s not in their wheelhouse. Really, what we are doing is being real: This is who we are. Then you get players who really want to be part of it.”
With a commitment to new facilities and a big personality in Schiano, Rutgers should be able to attract more blue chip talent along the banks of the Raritan. But the immediate concern is to make headway in a tough Big Ten East division that includes perennial powers Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan and an improving Indiana program. Rutgers does return seven starters on offense and eight starters on defense, with its best talent returning at running back (junior Isaih Pacheco rushed for 729 yards and seven TDs last season) and linebacker (senior Tyshon Fogg had a season-high 104 tackles and 1.5 sacks).
Here’s an early outlook for Rutgers heading into the 2020 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Wide receiver/running back Raheem Blackshear (310 yards receiving, 88 yards rushing) was one of the top offensive threats for Rutgers early last season but decided to sit out the final eight games when Ash was fired. Blackshear then transferred to Virginia Tech. On defense, Rutgers lost a pair of productive starters in defensive back Damon Hayes and defensive lineman Willington Previlon. Hayes had two interceptions last season, while Previlon finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Former UCF and Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral joined Rutgers as a graduate transfer in May. Vedral (418 yards passing, three TDs rushing at Nebraska last season) will compete with Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan for the starting quarterback job at Rutgers in 2020. Another Big Ten graduate transfer, former Michigan defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (6-foot-2, 282 pounds) will add size and depth to the defensive line. Incoming freshman defensive end Victor Konopka could also emerge as a pass rush threat. The 6-7, 245-pound Konopka is a rangy athlete who was headed to Army on a basketball scholarship before opting to play a postgraduate prep season in football instead.
PROSPECTS FOR 2020
The rebuilding process under Schiano won’t happen overnight. No doubt, the Scarlet Knights also will be hurt by trying to integrate new faces with spring practices wiped out and offseason workout time limited due to COVID-19. First and foremost, Rutgers must find a capable quarterback to lead an offense that was shut out three times in the Big Ten last season and finished with just 51 points in nine conference games. There is enough talent on defense and special teams for Rutgers to stay in games, and Schiano should bring good schemes to that side of the ball, but without significant offensive improvement, Rutgers will likely struggle again in Big Ten play.
