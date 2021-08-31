LAPEL — With several players out for the early part of the volleyball season due to contact tracing, Pendleton Heights junior defensive specialist Ramsey Gary was forced to move around the court and play positions she is not accustomed to playing, including outside hitter.
That situation may have made her an even better defensive player than she already was.
With all the pieces back in place, Gary returned to her usual libero position and helped the Arabians work a nearly perfect serve-receive game in a three-set sweep of Lapel on Tuesday night.
Pendleton Heights improved to 10-1 with its fifth straight win while the Bulldogs fell to 3-2 with the loss in their first match in a week.
The Arabians were in control throughout the 25-16, 25-9, 25-11 sweep, but one of the more telling statistics in this battle was in the service game. PH recorded 15 aces while the Bulldogs had none.
“I thought we had a lot of service pressure tonight, which made (Lapel) look like — they’re better passers than they looked tonight,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said. “Having (Gary) back there giving us more comfort and taking off that pressure off her needing to attack allowed her to settle back into her role.”
Gary, who has verbally committed to Indiana, said spending time out of her comfort zone allowed her to look at the game from a different perspective and was a good learning experience.
“I loved getting a different view on our hitters. I never really knew how the game worked for them,” Gary said. “Seeing it with a different eye really helped me out. I can just see the court better. I can see what they’re thinking and what they’re seeing.”
Senior Avery Ross led all players with 15 kills and added a pair of blocks as the Arabians controlled most of the action at the net. But the domination started at the service line, led by Gabby Ennis’ six aces and four from Gary.
“We knew that we were going to be a younger back row team (this year), so that’s just going to have to be something that we continue to work on,” Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said.
After Ross and her sophomore sister Mikala controlled the first set — combined seven kills and two blocks — Lapel jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second set. But a Hannah Grile kill got the Arabians on the board and handed the ball to Gary for the serve. She served 10 straight points — including two of her aces — which sent PH on to the 2-0 lead.
Down 2-1 to open the third, PH got a kill from Ennis which in turn put her at the service line. She reeled off six straight points — including three aces — to put the Arabians up to stay.
In addition to her service success, Ennis finished with six kills, and Mikala Ross added five kills and a block. Grile, one of the players missing earlier in the season along with senior setter Olivia Wright, added four kills and two aces. Wright had 26 assists and two aces.
The Arabians will host powerhouse Yorktown on Thursday in a vital Hoosier Heritage Conference matchup as Pendleton Heights will look to avoid dropping to 0-2 in conference play.
“They’re just always a solid team. It doesn’t matter that they’ve lost their Big Ten, SEC (players),” Barksdale said. “We know they’re going to have ball control, and they’re going to keep the ball off the floor, and they’re going to find a way to win. We have to be ready defensively.”
Tuesday was the start of a busy week for Lapel. The Bulldogs host Tipton on Wednesday and visit Tri-Central on Thursday before heading to Shenandoah on Saturday for two matches, one against the Raiders and a second against Eastern Hancock. It is a chance for Lapel to rebuild some momentum heading into next week’s Madison County tournament.
“We’re going to ramp up the next couple of weeks just in terms of number of matches,” Eppert said.
Lapel was led by five kills from senior Emma Anderson and four kills and two blocks for senior Ashlynn Allman.
