FAIRMOUNT — It was not that long ago the idea of continuing the running career Emma Ewer had pursued her entire life may be in danger. And the thought of winning races seemed like a dream far over the distant horizon.
But with an unshakable faith, natural talent and a tireless work ethic, the Madison-Grant junior is not only running again, she is winning big race after big race for the Argylls.
Ewer said she grew up on the Indiana Wesleyan track where her father, Jason, coached pole vault for the Wildcats. He now coaches pole vault at Madison-Grant, where Emma holds the school record in the event.
“That’s where my love for track started,” Emma said.
Alongside her passion for track, she was also competitive in gymnastics. But that came to an end when a pair of injuries — fractured wrist in 2018 and fractured shin in 2019 — forced her to “retire” from the sport. She felt a calling to focus on running.
“I just kept getting injured,” she said. “I just felt God was calling me and that it was time to be done. It just wasn’t for me. It was too hard on my body.”
After spending the last part of 2018 and much of 2019 in either a cast or a walking boot, there were no guarantees Ewer could return to form and build on the potential M-G coach T.J. Herniak spotted when she was running sprints at the middle school level.
“As a junior high runner, she was better than everyone else, so it was pretty obvious pretty quick,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I got a good one here.’ She was the one who jumped out and was a few strides ahead of everyone else in the short sprints.”
But rehabbing those injuries was tough. After the shin injury sidelined her at the 2019 Grant 4, it was hard on Emma mentally to watch her teammates compete that spring without being able to run herself. She also felt it was a blessing in disguise, giving her an opportunity to reflect and her body a much-needed chance to rest and recover.
“I’m such a go, go, go person that it takes a broken bone for me to stop,” Ewer said. “But that was the only way God could get my attention to make me stop doing what I was doing and take a break.”
After getting herself healthy, Ewer was ready to run track again in the spring of 2020. But the coronavirus pandemic canceled her season which meant her next chance to compete would be in the fall as she gave cross country a try.
“For not being a long distance runner, I thought it went really well,” Ewer said after advancing to regional.
This spring track season has proven to be a breakout campaign for Ewer.
She was the girls John McCord Award winner for most outstanding athlete at the Madison County championships, where she won the 100 and 200 meters and the 300 hurdles. She repeated the 200 win at this year’s Grant 4 and again this weekend in the Central Indiana Conference championships.
“It’s definitely rewarding for all the hard work,” she said. “It meant a lot to me. It was like a fresh start. This is what God has for me on this night, and He was just very empowering.”
Ewer is approaching the school records in both the 100 and 200, needing to shave just a couple tenths off her times in those events. She said she could not have overcome her obstacles without God, and she said her faith will continue to carry her through future battles.
“You can do anything with the Lord, and He’s meant everything to me,” Ewer said. “When I’m running across the field, I’m praying to Him because this is not possible without Him.”
Currently running the 200 in 26.38 seconds, Herniak believes Ewer could compete for a trip to the state meet if she can get that down to 26 flat.
“She’s got the work ethic and the drive to do that,” Herniak said. “You can’t teach that to a kid. They’ve just got to have it. And she has it.”
The girls track-and-field postseason begins May 18 when Ewer and the Argylls will compete in the Western sectional.
