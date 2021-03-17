Purdue junior guards Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. each bring two years of starting experience into the NCAA Tournament.
Both are Indiana-bred backcourt players, with Hunter from Indianapolis and Stefanovic from Crown Point.
With guard play critical in the NCAA Tournament, the steadiness of Hunter and Stefanovic could dictate how far Purdue advances over the next three weeks. Fourth-seeded Purdue opens tournament play Friday night against 13th-seed North Texas at Lucas Oil Stadium (7:25 p.m., TNT) in a South Region matchup.
Stefanovic and Hunter both have prior NCAA Tournament experience as well, each appearing in four games off the bench as freshmen during Purdue’s 2019 Elite Eight run.
“We lean on them no matter what,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “They play a lot of minutes. They both play around 30 minutes, and they’ve been very consistent for us in their careers. They do have some NCAA Tournament experience, and that’s great, but North Texas has good guards, and you have to be able to go out there and be more productive than they are.”
The 6-foot-4 Hunter emerged this season as one of the best defensive guards in the Big Ten, even though he was snubbed for the All-Big Ten defensive team. He averaged 1.1 steals while consistently locking down opposing guards.
Hunter will face an important defensive assignment in North Texas senior Javion Hamlet, who earned Conference USA player of the year honors in 2019-20. The 6-4 Hamlet hit the game-winning shot in North Texas’ 61-57 win over Western Kentucky in the Conference USA title game and earned Conference USA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors, averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and seven assists for the tourney.
Hamlet is averaging 15 points and 4.5 assists this season.
“I have watched a nice amount of film on him some, considering that will be my man,” Hunter said, “But, yeah, he’s a good player, super crafty, score first but is also a pretty good playmaker. Trying to bottle up a little bit of everything on him is going to be important.”
Hunter has progressed with his decision-making offensively at point guard as well, posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 64-40 after turning the ball over 61 times last season.
Stefanovic has remained Purdue’s most dangerous perimeter threat in each of the last two seasons. As a sophomore, Stefanovic made 64 3-pointers and shot 38.3% from 3-point range. This season, Stefanovic has made 49 3-pointers and is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.
Beyond shooting, Stefanovic said he’s grown in other aspects of his game during his junior season.
“Just becoming more of a steady player and a person our team can rely on a little bit more,” Stefanovic said. “I think last year I was either just turning the ball over, maybe not doing my defensive assignment or taking bad shots or whatever it may be. This year I’ve just tried to be more steady, tried to take good shots, tried to take care of the ball, make plays for others whenever I can, and that’s kind of the main thing that I tried to take from last year’s struggles into this year.”
For Hunter, there’s added incentive of playing in his hometown of Indianapolis, where he starred at Tindley Prep. Hunter said staying inside the NCAA Tournament bubble, he’s had conversations with other former Indianapolis high school standouts, including Michigan State forward Aaron Henry.
“We were just talking about how we both want to win here, at home,” Hunter said. “It kind of means a little bit more, especially if you want to make it to the Final Four out here while you are at home in Indianapolis. But I think it’s just a little bit more important to the guys from Indiana in general, not just Indianapolis, to have success in the tournament.”
FREE THOWS
Hunter thinks Purdue playing at Lucas Oil Stadium last week in the Big Ten tournament gives the Boilermakers an advantage heading into Friday’s matchup with North Texas, “We got adjusted to the depth in the second half of that game, the depth perception of the court and shooting and stuff like that, so I think it will play in our favor early on. Teams adjust, just like how we adjusted in the second half of the Ohio State game.” …. Painter, on the development of 7-4 center Zach Edey, “He just keeps getter right before our eyes. It’s hard to get better when sometimes you don’t play as much as you like. … I trust him. He’s proven that.” Painter said Edey has made his biggest strides on the defensive end. “You guys just don’t understand how hard it is to do ball screen defense when you are 300 pounds and have a size 20 shoe,” Painter said. “It’s a hard thing to do period, but to have that kind of size and to be able to move and to be able to chase rebounds, most guys that size, they will rebound if they ball is in their area. He goes out of his area to get rebounds.”
