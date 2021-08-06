BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana men’s basketball team remains a work in progress under first-year coach Mike Woodson, but the Hoosiers will get a chance to gauge their progress next week in their overseas exhibition tour in the Bahamas.
IU began practicing at Cook Hall this week to prepare for their two games against Serbian club team BC Mega — which will take place next Friday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.
Woodson was able to get on the floor with the team starting in June.
“I’m really pushing the conditioning because of the way we want to play on both ends of the floor,” Woodson said. “We’ve really got to be conditioned to move around and run up and down the floor.
“In that regard, I think we’re starting to improve there, and they are starting to pick up some of the things that I’ve added from an offensive standpoint and a defensive standpoint, and it’s kind of nice to see, but we’ve still got a long way to go right now.”
From a skill work and practice standpoint, Woodson said the main focus the past month has centered on defense.
“It’s going to be kind of interesting to see how we react when we play someone else,” Woodson said. “This team we’re going to play, BC Mega, in the Bahamas, they are a pretty good basketball team. We’ll be tested, and I’m anxious to see where we are from a defensive standpoint.”
As for players — no surprise — returning All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has stood out so far in practice. Woodson said the development of Jackson-Davis has been helped by going up against 7-footer Michael Durr in practice. Durr, one of four transfer additions on IU’s roster, impacts shots at the rim with his 7-4 wingspan.
“He also just brings a lot of physicality,” Jackson-Davis said. “He’s a Big Ten big. Playing against him, I’ve noticed that from the get-go. He’s able to space the floor, so I get to work on my defense as well.”
As for the rest of the transfers, Woodson said Northwestern’s Miller Kopp has shown an ability to make shots, while he’s been tough on Pittsburgh’s Xavier Johnson because of his expectations from the point guard position. Grad transfer guard Parker Stewart went through a stretch early in workouts where he was the best offensive player on the team.
“He just took a back seat, and now I’m trying to retool him and get him back to how he was playing earlier when he first started,” Woodson said. “But he’s doing fine.”
Woodson said incoming freshman guard Tamar Bates has put on 12 pounds of muscle since first arriving on campus.
“That’s a bonus because he was real light in the butt, and we needed him to pick up some weight,” Woodson said. “But, you know, he’s a cocky kid that is not scared, and I kind of like that in him.”
IU players are looking forward to the Bahamas trip, not just for the opportunity to test themselves against another other opponent but for the team bonding opportunities as well.
“Going to The Bahamas, being able to get away with my teammates, that’s going to be good because we’ve been going at it the last three months,” Jackson-Davis said. “It’s been a long summer. Playing against another good team in Serbia. They’re going to bring a challenge for us. It’s really going to test ourselves to see where we are, what we need to work at, what we’re good at.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.