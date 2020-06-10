INDIANAPOLIS — After 36 years as a football coach, Brian Baker believed he’d seen everything the pro and college games have to offer.
Then came this spring.
A man who owned a flip phone until just five years ago suddenly found himself teaching a new set of players through virtual means. With the Indianapolis Colts’ facilities closed for much of the past three months, Baker has yet to meet his defensive linemen in person.
Instead, he’s talked with them on video platforms while trying to build the trust and understanding necessary for success. It’s been a unique experience as he begins his first season back in the NFL since 2014.
“It’s been challenging, but I enjoy challenges,” Baker said. “That’s why I’m a coach.”
The 57-year-old quietly displayed his mastery of Zoom with a custom background featuring the Colts logo during a conference call with media last week.
His roots with the franchise run deep. Born in Baltimore, Baker was 8 years old when the hometown team won Super Bowl V in January 1971. And he was transitioning into a coaching career as a student assistant at Maryland – where he’d been a teammate of Frank Reich – when the Colts moved to Indianapolis in the spring of 1984.
“It took me a while to even say ‘Indianapolis Colts,’” Baker admitted. “I would either say ‘Indy’ or I would say ‘Colts.’ I couldn’t put the two together for awhile, but I’ve gotten over that.”
A close friendship with Tony Dungy helped.
Watching the teams led by the Hall of Famer from 2002-08, Baker again began to admire the franchise. A perfect storm of events then brought him to Indianapolis this winter.
It started with Reich, the former Terrapins quarterback entering his third season as the Colts’ head coach. Like many assistant coaches rising through the ranks, Reich kept a mental notebook filled with candidates to fill out his staff if he ever got a top job.
Baker always was at the top of the list to coach the defensive line.
When Mike Phair left to join rookie head coach Matt Rhule’s staff with the Carolina Panthers, it didn’t take long for Reich to dial up Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Baker was there as the assistant head coach/defensive line last season after three years at Mississippi State.
Baker previously coached with Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus with the Dallas Cowboys, and he was familiar with the “Tampa-2” scheme.
A strong endorsement from the head coach didn’t hurt, either.
“I played with him,” Reich said. “I know who he is as a man, as a coach. I know his passion for people. I know his passion for the game. I know he’s an excellent communicator and teacher. He’s phenomenal on fundamentals and technique.”
And he’s ecstatic about working with this group.
Baker’s last NFL job came with the Washington Redskins in 2014. He started in the pro game with the San Diego Chargers in 1996. In between, he watched the game grow and evolve from the sideline.
But it wasn’t until he landed at Mississippi State in 2016 that he got a firm grasp on the modern athlete. Recruiting visits opened his eyes to the pressures facing young men off the field, expectations to change the fortunes of their family and bring everyone a better way of life.
As an old-school coach, Baker always had lived by the philosophy his players needed to adjust and adapt to him. After his college experience, he’s learned to meet them halfway.
That should come in handy working with young players like Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu who are trying to reach the next level. There are role models in the room as well, including defensive end Justin Houston and newly acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
But Baker said it’s important for the younger guys to find their own way.
“My job is to make sure guys don’t try to totally emulate those great players they’re in the same room with,” Baker said. “Because those great players are great players because of their skill set and of the things that they’ve mastered over the years. My experience is if young guys come in and try to do too much too soon and try to do something that their skill set might not be tailored towards, then they end up making mistakes.
“So my job is to point out those things that those older guys do and then kind of help them tie those things in – particularly the off-the-field practices – in with the young guys’ game to help them produce and mature and develop.”
Baker said the arrival of Buckner in a March trade was “like Christmas,” and he’s bullish on Turay’s potential.
“Kemo just has to stay healthy,” he said. “He’s proven that he has a unique skill set to rush the passer.”
Baker’s also a big fan of 26-year-old defensive tackle Grover Stewart. He referred to the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder as a “barroom brawler.”
Baker spent nine seasons coaching with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in the rough-and-tumble NFC Central and NFC North. He looks at the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars and sees the AFC South developing into the new “Black-and-Blue” division. That’s going to require a certain lack of finesse on the defensive line.
“We’re gonna need some big, physical guys that can help set the tempo from a physicality standpoint, not just penetrating and being athletic, but some guys that are going to hit you with the big-boy boxing gloves, the heavyweight gloves,” Baker said, “and Grover will certainly do that.”
But what Baker likes best about this defensive line is its versatility. Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis are among the players who can be used inside or out, and there are several combinations the coaches can utilize to match up with different offenses from week to week.
Houston and Buckner are fairly locked into their starting roles. The rest of the unit will be determined as the preseason dictates.
“The one thing I’ll guarantee you is that we’re gonna have the best defensive line out there,” Baker said. “The guys who are out there playing for the blue are gonna be the guys who earn that opportunity because of their play and nothing else.”
