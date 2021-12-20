FRANKTON — Sheridan came into Frankton riding a seven-game winning streak and the confidence that comes with it. But with their top scorer sidelined with an injury, Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker was concerned his team might not play with its usual intensity.
That worry dissipated quickly as — sparked by some key plays off the bench — Frankton scored the first nine points and outscored the Blackhawks 19-3 in the first quarter on its way to a 61-23 victory.
The depth of Frankton (11-2) showed as nine Eagles scored, with all nine scoring between three points and the 12 from Amaya Collins.
“I’m really proud of this group of girls,” Hamaker said. “We’ve been trying to find the right combination all year, maybe not through starting but moving people here and there and subbing. We think we’re getting really close to it, getting players in the right position to be successful.”
Sheridan (8-3) was without freshman Kenzie Garner and her 19 points per game average, and the Eagles took advantage.
Sophomore Emma Sperry scored five points during the opening 9-0 run and finished with nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds. With a 9-1 lead, Hamaker went to his bench and saw no drop off.
Launa Hamaker scored four points — a free throw and a 3-point basket — before Collins went to work.
She scored on consecutive drives to the basket to stretch the lead to 21-3 to open the second quarter before the Anderson transfer connected on back-to-back 3-point baskets for a 29-4 lead. Baskets by starters Bella Dean and Lauryn Bates sent the Eagles into the locker room with a 34-6 lead.
Collins scored 10 of her game-high 12 points in the first half, and Coach Hamaker said she has made a solid adjustment to a new role as she comes off the bench after starting for the Indians as a freshman.
“It’s been a progression for her for sure,” he said. “There’s so much to learn when she transferred over here that it has been a learning process. She’s adjusted, but at times there have been big learning gaps, and other times it’s been small. But credit to her, she’s battled through some adversity with everything she’s had to learn this year, and she would admit to that. We do things a particular way here.”
According to Collins, she accepts the role for the good of the team but wants to use it as motivation to work harder.
“If I start or not, I want to do what’s best for my team,” she said. “I can’t get down on myself for not starting. I just have to work my way back to the starting lineup.”
She also takes great pride in her defense, and her five steals led a Frankton effort that forced 23 Sheridan turnovers and resulted in easy transition baskets.
“Usually, people like offense better than defense, but I like defense better than offense,” Collins said. “As long as I’m making my team better and the team wins, I’m OK with it.”
Launa Hamaker capped a third-quarter opening 10-3 run with a pair of free throws which triggered the mercy rule and the running clock for the remainder of the game. She finished with six points.
Shae Simon also added eight points off the bench as the Eagles' subs accounted for 29 points. Cagney Utterback added seven points, and Lauryn Bates scored six and led all players with six assists.
The Eagles will next be in action Dec. 30 when the Class 4A fourth-ranked Fishers Tigers come to Frankton before the Madison County tournament begins Jan. 3.
“We want to be county champions at some point in our careers here at Frankton,” Coach Hamaker said. “What better way to prep for county than with 4A Fishers?”
