FRANKTON — There was no single standout for Frankton’s girls basketball team Thursday against Tri-Central.
It was just as well, as five Eagles hit double figures and a sixth scored eight points in a 69-54 win, Frankton’s second in three nights to begin the season.
Lauryn Bates, along with Mia Shields and first reserve Grace Alexander, each had 12 points. Ava Gardner and Chloee Thomas both finished with 10, and Addie Gardner scored eight.
They helped the Eagles race out to what turned out to be an insurmountable advantage at halftime (43-25) and kept Tri-Central (0-1) at several arms’ length in the second half.
“I love when the girls share the ball with one another and try to find one another and when their teammates score,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “It’s fun to coach and fun to watch when everybody’s chipping in and doing their part.”
Assists were also balanced, with the Eagles giving out 15 among their 26 baskets and six players with at least one. Bates had five helpers and Addie Gardner four.
“That’s a lot of assisted scores, which is great,” Hamaker said. “Again, fun basketball to watch and it’s an exciting day to be an Eagle.”
Frankton spotted the Trojans a 6-2 lead early but reversed it for good with a 10-0 run, capped off with a three-point play by Bates just 3 ½ minutes into the game.
The Eagles extended the lead to 31-17 almost midway through the second quarter, with Bailey Tucker becoming the eighth Eagle to score. Meanwhile, Thomas was on the bench for more than eight minutes with two fouls.
A 3-point basket by Addie Gardner with three seconds left in the half put Frankton in front 43-25, then Shields buried another 3 (her second) a minute into the second half, giving the Eagles their biggest lead at the time (46-25). They led by as much as 65-42.
Tri-Central hung with the Eagles as best it could in the third period, with Kenadie Fernung scoring 12 of her 23 points. But the closest the Trojans came was 13.
The Eagles began the final period with a 10-2 burst, and as they had all night, they shared the rock. They got baskets from five different players.
Frankton also excelled at the free-throw line, making 10 of 12 and all of its first eight attempts through 1 1/2 quarters.
“We’ve got a lot of good free-throw shooters, and when they get to the line, they feel very confident they’ll knock some down,” Hamaker said.
Bates had the best all-around game, numbers-wise. The sophomore guard was 5-for-9 from the field and also ended with four steals, three rebounds and a blocked shot.
“She causes (opponents) a lot of issues,” Hamaker said. “She’s fast, and you don’t know if she’s going to shoot or drive. She’s a solid player.”
The Eagles shot 47.2 percent (26-of-55) and made 7-of-18 3-point tries. They had just six turnovers in the first half and 14 in all.
Frankton’s junior varsity squad downed Tri-Central 45-10, with Haylee Nickum leading the way with 13 points.
The Eagles are at Monroe Central on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.