FRANKTON — Frankton hosted Tri-Central on Thursday in a matchup of defending sectional champions.
The Eagles took charge early, survived their own second-half shooting woes and utilized strong defense to hold off the resurgent Trojans for a 51-35 win at the Eagles Nest.
It wasn’t pretty, but it was good enough for Frankton’s seventh straight season-opening win.
“I was really happy with the second half and just five turnovers even though we were facing more pressure,” Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker said. “Well, more than half of the first half was just us playing through some nerves and the first game. Big props to Tri-Central. They always play for four quarters.”
Despite committing 13 turnovers and tying 12-12 in the rebounds department at halftime, Frankton held a comfortable lead at 32-12, thanks in large part to a 15-0 run.
Leading 9-7, Lauryn Bates started the run with five straight points — two free throws and a 3-point basket — and assisted a baseline jumper by sophomore Emma Sperry to close the first quarter up 16-7.
Sophomore transfer Amaya Collins buried a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and, after a drive by Bailee Webb and 3s from Bates and Launa Hamaker, the Eagles were in command at 27-7.
Collins admitted to having some nerves in her first game in an Eagles uniform after playing at Anderson last season. She was the starting point guard for the Indians’ Madison County championship team as a freshman and scored the first two points of the season for Frankton, which helped with her own early nerves.
“Once I got that, I started getting a little more comfortable and started shooting more,” said Collins, who finished with nine points and three assists.
While the Eagles got the turnovers under control after halftime, the shooting struggles began and were widespread. Frankton made just 2-of-17 from the floor and 2-of-4 at the free throw line in the third quarter. The Trojans took advantage and scored the final nine points of the period to close to within 38-24 after trailing by as many as 23 points.
Frankton righted the ship as Bella Dean and Shae Simon scored to open the fourth quarter for a 42-24 lead. But the Trojans, led by junior Karley Lieninger chipped away and pulled to within 11 at 44-33 on an Allie Younce basket.
Two opportunities for the Trojans to get even closer were turned away by great defense. Collins collected a steal on what looked to be a fast break basket for Tri-Central and, moments later, it was Sperry who blocked a Lieninger shot out of bounds off the Trojans star.
“It hypes us up a lot,” Collins said. “We like to see blocks.”
Hamaker liked seeing the balanced scoring, led by 10 from Bates and nine each from Sperry and Collins but said there are areas of this opener they can use to improve.
“We’ve got a lot of energy, and we’ve got a ton of things to work on,” Hamaker said. “I can’t wait to get in and look at the film.”
Leininger led all players with 22 points for the Trojans, who are coached by former Elwood head coach Matt Corn.
Bailee Webb added eight points and four steals for Frankton.
The Eagles will play their first road game Saturday at Monroe Central, the season opener for the Golden Bears.
