MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah’s football team is not following a script of “Here’s our superstar, see if you can stop him.”
Instead, the Raiders are flashing a full hand of options on offense and a defense that is gaining more respect every week.
Shenandoah (3-2) won its third straight Friday night, whipping Hagerstown 42-0.
Six players scored touchdowns, and a stout offensive line was the key all night. And the Raider defense limited a young Hagerstown (1-4) offense to just seven first downs all night.
Raider coach Jake Stilwell acknowledged his team’s winning fortunes coincided with a schedule that was especially tough at the start.
“We played two really good football teams at the beginning of the year that are very talented on offense, so we were still feeling out what do we do, how do we play these assignments and they’ve really started to be confident in what they’re doing,” Stilwell said. “Confident kids play fast, and our kids are playing fast, and they’re playing physical, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.”
Shenandoah players were running off the field after the game shouting about a shutout for the second Friday night in a row.
“It’s great to see that,” Stilwell said. “Shutouts are hard to come by, and we’ve got two in a row, and it’s happened with some of our younger guys getting on the field at the end of the game, too.”
Offensively, the Raiders had rushing touchdowns from QB Carson Brookbank and running backs Bob Ayres and Gabe Lowder. And then Brookbank tossed TD passes to Drake Stevens, Mayson Lewis and Gavin Wilson.
Wilson’s score came late in the second quarter when he stretched out in the end zone to nab Brookbank’s pass. And it came four plays after he picked off a pass on defense to stop any Hagerstown offensive momentum.
“It was nice to kind of reward him that way,” Stilwell said. “You don’t always play it out, and Carson kind of scrambled around a little bit and threw a great ball, and Gavin hit a second gear and went and made a great catch.”
Lewis’ score was every bit as acrobatic. He leaped at the end zone between two defenders, tipped the ball once and stayed with it to make the catch on his second contact with the ball. In both scoring plays, Brookbank relied on his line to protect him while he scrambled in the pocket waiting for a receiver.
“We’re still getting used to how we want to run specific routes and how we want to get open and when the ball’s going to be there,” Stilwell said. “I felt like we made great catches, but sometimes we’ve got things on the front end to clean up. As these guys continue to improve, we’re going to do some special things.”
And then there’s Ayres, the junior running back who can be as much of a workhorse as the Raiders want/need. Against Hagerstown, he carried the ball 10 times for 141 yards. He had four runs for first downs. He had a 21-yard run, a 42-yard run and a 37-yard run, the last of which ended in the end zone.
“Bob is a special player,” Stilwell said. “He just has that burst, and he has a knack for finding the hole. The line has done a phenomenal job all year, but Bob does some really special stuff and they do a great job of opening up holes.”
