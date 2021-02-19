PENDLETON — In a battle of county tournament champions, it was Henry that got the better of Madison as Class 2A second-ranked Shenandoah left town with an 84-47 win over Pendleton Heights.
It was a balanced scoring attack that led the Raiders as Jakeb Kinsey and Andrew Bennett led four starters in double figures with 18 points each. That offense was fed by 22 Arabians turnovers, which included 19 steals by the Shenandoah defense.
“I think it was all triggered by our defense,” Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough said. “Bennett got his hands on stuff, Kinsey got his hands on stuff, my kid (Kaden McCollough) got his hands on stuff. That just started where we knock the ball loose, and we talk about you may not get the steal, but you might knock it loose to where someone else gets the steal.”
Bennett continues to improve from a football injury. In addition to his scoring punch — which included two early 3-point baskets — he led the defensive effort with nine steals. He is beginning to look like the 2019-20 version of himself that could take over a game.
That is something of which Shenandoah (19-3) has no shortage.
“I think we’ve got a couple guys that can do that,” Coach McCollough said. “That’s what’s good is that they kind of feed off of each other. That gets (Kameron) Graddy going, which gets (Michael) Howard going.”
Howard finished just behind Bennett and Kinsey with 17 points, and Graddy scored 13 along with seven rebounds.
Three straight steals near the end of the first period sparked the Raiders to the decisive run.
Graddy, Bennett and Kinsey each had steals on the Arabians’ last three possessions of the quarter. That led to a Bennett 3-point basket and Graddy and Kinsey layups to flip a 13-11 deficit into a 20-13 lead after one quarter.
That last lead by the Arabians came on a 3-point basket by Jamison Dunham, who finished with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from long range. He was the bright spot for coach Adam Ballard, who is still hoping to instill a Shenandoah-like culture during his first season at PH.
“What you see is a difference in kids who really have a culture and really understand how to do things and how to compete and the level of intensity that you have to have,” Ballard said. “We’re just a team that doesn’t have that and doesn’t understand that yet.”
The run to close the first quarter became a 16-0 run into the second, capped by a Kaden McCollough rebound basket. He finished with six points but also had six rebounds, three assists and five steals for Shenandoah, now winners of 12 in a row.
The Arabians were dealt a blow earlier in the day when it was discovered Luke Candiano suffered a broken bone in his foot. The junior was averaging 11.1 points for PH (7-13) and did not play Friday night.
Luke Weaver scored eight points and had six rebounds for the Arabians while freshman Dontrez Braxton scored five points and handed out five assists in a starting role.
Shenandoah will close the season at home with a pair of Mid-Eastern Conference games, hosting Union on Wednesday and Wapahani on Friday while the Arabians will also close at home, meeting Eastern Hancock on Tuesday and Yorktown on Thursday.
The Raiders held off the Arabians in the junior varsity game with a 50-47 win. Lucas Mills led Shenandoah with 15 points while Gabe Simons led PH with nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.