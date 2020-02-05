INDIANAPOLIS - Since he arrived on Butler's campus four years ago, Kamar Baldwin has been hitting clutch shots for the Bulldogs.
In just his second official game, he beat Northwestern with a buzzer beater to ignite a season that ended in the Sweet 16. Now, with his career coming to an end, he delivered again when the Bulldogs needed him the most.
Baldwin hit a step-back 3 over the outstretched arm of Villanova's Collin Gillespie as time expired, and No. 19 Butler got a 79-76 win over the No. 10 Wildcats on Wednesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
"As soon as it left my hand, I was thinking it was going in," Baldwin said. "I have been working hard on my 3 ball. (Gillespie) gave me space, and I just took what he gave me. I wanted to drive, but he cut that off so I just went to my step back."
While it is his first buzzer beater this season, Baldwin (17 points, eight rebounds) has been clutch numerous times for the 18-5 Bulldogs.
He hit a shot with 5.4 seconds left to beat Stanford to win the Hall of Fame Classic in November and scored 29 points in the second half - including 23 in the final 11 minutes to lead Butler to an overtime win over Marquette on Jan. 24.
"Making a few of those helps when you are in that situation, but really the only thing in my mind is finding a way to win," Baldwin said. "It doesn't matter if it's me or someone else, I just want to make the best play to help us win."
Baldwin's 3 capped a wild, back-and-forth game between the two Big East foes that included a 20-minute delay in the first half when water was leaking through the roof of Butler's historic gym.
Eventually, a 2 1/2-gallon red bucket was put under the hole and play was able to resume.
Butler led by four at the half and extended the lead to 10 with six straight points to kick off the second half - including four from Bryce Golden, who had a career-high 18 points.
"He brings the attitude and sets the tone," Butler head coach LaVall Jordan said. "On both ends of the court, he was great tonight."
Villanova came back to tie the game at 54 and again at 57 with 8:01 left, but the Bulldogs countered with an 11-1 run, taking a 10-point lead with 5:40 to go on a Baldwin 3-pointer.
But then it was Villanova's turn to get hot.
The Wildcats hit four-straight 3-point attempts to get within 72-69 with 2:59 to play.
Saddiq Bey then hit a 3 with 57.5 to go to cut the lead to one.
Bey had a game-high 29 points, while Gillespie had 28.
"It was just a great college basketball game," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said. "You have to give them credit. They hit shots and made plays, and we did, too. But they made the last one."
Former Pendleton Heights star Sean McDermott (21 points, eight rebounds) hit two free throws with 32.5 seconds left, but Bey tied the game 12 seconds later to set up the last shot.
Jordan didn't want to call timeout to allow Villanova to pressure on defense, especially when the ball got in his senior play-maker's hands.
Baldwin waited until five seconds remained, took four dribbles and hit the step-back 3 - just like he practiced for years in his driveway in Winder, Ga.
But this time, it set off a raucous celebration in front of a sold-out Hinkle Fieldhouse crowd.
"It's the same game and same mood when you hit it, but doing it in front of our crowd is awesome," Baldwin said. "Not just for me but for my teammates. All the energy and hard work we put in to get to this moment and celebrate in that moment is great."
