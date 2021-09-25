FRANKLIN -- Baldwin Wallace secured a 25-17, 25-12, 26-24 win against the Anderson University volleyball team during the Franklin College Tournament on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets (12-3) put together a .186 attack percentage while the Ravens (5-8) finished with a .115 hitting percentage.
Tess Perdue paced the Ravens offense with 8 kills and a .292 attack percentage while Felicity Bontrager added 7 kills and 4 blocks with a .353 attack percentage. Shaylen Perry contributed 6 kills and a .455 attack percentage and all 3 players drew praise from AU coach Tami Miller.
"Tess Perdue, Felicity Bontrager and Shaylen Perry all had great offensive games," Miller said.
Defensively, Brooke Troyer had 12 digs and Olivia Ricica had 11 digs while Kaycie Gates posted 12 assists, but Miller said her team came up short of expectations Friday night.
"(Friday) was a disappointing loss," Miller said. "We did not put our best foot forward. Baldwin Wallace was a solid team that made it difficult for us to find the court offensively. They served aggressively and we struggled in the backcourt."
Anderson is set for two more matches in the Franklin College Tournament on Saturday. The Ravens battle Bethany College (West Virginia) (5-5) at 10 a.m. Anderson then takes on Fontbonne University (1-5) at 12 p.m.
"We will regroup and get ready for [Saturday]," Miller said.
