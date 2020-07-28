MUNCIE -- Ball State announced Tuesday it will add a road game against Iowa State to a football schedule that has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cardinals will visit Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Sept. 12.
That additional contest comes after Ball State saw three of its games canceled this fall.
Matchups against Michigan and Indiana were wiped out earlier this month when the Big Ten announced it will limit fall sports competition to conference games only.
Not long after, the Cardinals' season-opener against Maine was canceled when the America East Conference and the Black Bears decided to pause all fall sports competition.
The NCAA last week delayed a decision on cancelling all of its fall sports championships until Aug. 4.
Several lower-division conferences have announced this week plans to move football and other "high risk contact" sports to the spring.
“Our position in this rapidly-evolving environment has been, and will be, to proactively work to provide student-athletes the best opportunities to compete as we monitor the landscape,” Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz said in a school release. “This (Iowa State) game fits the bill as a great opportunity. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes remain the priority, however, we want to be strategic in the event that all variables align and football is played.”
Ball State's only previous meeting with the Cyclones came in 1998, with Iowa State claiming a 38-0 victory.
The Cardinals' last game against a Big 12 opponent came in 2011 at Oklahoma.
Ball State replaces rival Iowa on the Cyclones' schedule, while the Cardinals originally were scheduled to visit Michigan on Sept. 12.
“We are thrilled to secure a Power 5 opponent for our fall schedule in these uncertain times,” Ball State head coach Mike Neu said in the release. “It will be a terrific experience for our team.”
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell went 2-2 against Ball State during his four full seasons as head coach at Toledo.
The Cyclones finished 7-6 last year and lost to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl.
Campbell is 26-25 in five years at Iowa State and 61-40 overall. He won a pair of Mid-American Conference West Division titles during his time leading the Rockets and was the MAC Coach of the Year in 2015.
Campbell, who also has served as an assistant coach at Toledo and Bowling Green, has twice been named the Big 12 Coach of the Year (2017, 2018).
