INDIANAPOLIS – Nic Jones might not have become a household name among national college football fans, but the Ball State cornerback certainly made his presence felt in NFL circles.
Jones’ coming out party officially occurred during the East-West Shrine Game in January. He was among the standouts throughout the practice week with dominant one-on-one drills, and he made a third-down pass breakup and an interception during the West’s 12-3 victory.
That was in keeping with a highly productive senior season that saw the Detroit native intercept a pair of passes and disrupt 12 more.
“Nic was a player that really blossomed this year at Ball State,” East-West Shrine Bowl director of football operations and player personnel Eric Galko told Sports Illustrated prior to the game. “He had been on our radar before the season and had a highly impressive senior season. There aren’t many cornerbacks at any level of college football that move, bend and finish down field.”
In addition to his ball skills, Jones’ high football intelligence helped him earn an invite to this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.
He’ll work out Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and some NFL Draft analysts project him as high as a fourth-round pick. Being selected at any point in next month’s draft would fulfill a dream Jones began to seriously consider before he even arrived at Ball State.
“Probably I’ll say around the end of my high school career, I just had my mind made up that if I just keep making good on all my chances, I really have a chance (at going pro),” Jones said Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center. “And then, obviously, a little bit in my college career you start getting calls, you start hearing things, you start thinking ‘Do a couple things right, play the way you’re supposed to play and just finish the job, you’re gonna be here one day.’”
Jones had a strong role model early in his journey with Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Danny Pinter. The South Bend native arrived at Ball State as a tight end, switched to left tackle and was drafted in the fifth round as an interior lineman in 2020.
He’s made seven starts over three seasons with the Colts and established himself as a valuable backup center to Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly.
Jones shared a locker room early in his career with Pinter in Muncie and learned how to do things the right way.
“It was super eye opening, and I just wanted to know everything that went into it because Danny is like a true professional,” Jones said. “He was a professional even at Ball State, the way he went about his business. So I definitely wanted to know.”
Jones’ journey also has been aided by the level of competition in the Mid-American Conference.
He said Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore, a former star at Western Michigan, is among the best route runners he’s covered. And three MAC players joined Jones at the Shrine Bowl – Eastern Michigan edge defender Jose Ramirez, Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson and Central Michigan tight end Joel Wilson.
There were 64 MAC alumni on NFL rosters at the start of the 2022 season, including six draft picks with two each from Central Michigan and Toledo.
“I think the MAC is real underrated just because of the spotlight we play under,” Jones said. “It’s a tough conference, and obviously you see the best guys out of the MAC every year – we end up here. I think it’s a lot more (talent) than people realize, but it’s just hard when you don’t have that spotlight and you don’t have that notoriety.”
With his Combine invite, Jones finally has the chance to compete on the national stage.
Like every opportunity that came before it, Jones views this weekend as a chance to prove himself all over again.
“I think I’ve still got a lot of boxes to check in a lot of people’s mind to validate myself,” he said. “I’ve been preparing for so long. I know the player I am, I know the person I am and I’m just ready to show everybody really.”