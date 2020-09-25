MUNCIE – The MAC is back.
The Mid-American Conference announced Friday it will play a six-game, conference-only schedule beginning Nov. 4. The league championship game will be played either Dec. 18 or 19, and the full conference schedule will be released at a later date.
On Aug. 8, the MAC was the first Football Bowl Subdivision conference to announce it would postpone football to spring. Now, its decision to return means every FBS league will play a fall season.
“Obviously, (you) couldn’t ask for better news right now,” Ball State head coach Mike Neu said in video comments released by the school. “To be able to do something that you love to do and patiently waiting for the (schedule) announcement to come. I know our guys are excited, the staff is excited. We’ll be ready to get to work, knowing that we actually have an opponent on the schedule and we have something to work for.”
The Cardinals return an experienced team with 23 seniors, led by quarterback Drew Plitt. The Loveland, Ohio, native has completed 62% of his passes for 4,356 yards with 33 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. In his first year as the full-time starter, Plitt completed 64% of his attempts for 2,918 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven picks in 2019.
The 6-foot-2, 217-pounder admitted it wasn’t easy to watch other conferences open their seasons over the past few weeks.
“Watching all the other teams play throughout the fall was a little disappointing,” Plitt said, “but knowing that the MAC got on it and got on top of it and we’re able to play now is exciting, and we’re excited to be back and start playing football.”
The MAC announced its Council of Presidents voted unanimously to bring football back. League health and safety guidelines will include four antigen tests for COVID-19 per week. Any positive result will be confirmed with a polymerase chain reaction test, and student-athletes who test positive will enter a cardiac screening protocol. The conference plans to release full testing protocols next week, and the program will take effect Oct. 5.
Meanwhile, teams can return to practice for the regular season Monday.
Ball State’s roster includes a pair of players with local ties.
Redshirt senior fullback Cody Rudy (Shenandoah) has four catches for 21 yards and 17 special-teams tackles in 35 games. Redshirt junior running back Will Jones (Lapel) has 30 carries for 201 yards and six special-teams stops in 22 career games.
The Cardinals finished 5-7 last season but lost three consecutive November games by four points or less after starting 3-1 in conference play. That left the team with a feeling of unfinished business throughout the extended offseason.
“We’ve lost some close games,” Neu said. “Last year, that was certainly a gut punch. That motivated all of us this offseason when we were going to work in the weight room, working on our weaknesses. These guys believe. And we were so close, but yet we didn’t get it done a year ago. So that’s been extra motivation all offseason.
“That’s been extra motivation, extra fuel, when we’ve not been together. So our guys can’t wait. We’ve got one goal in mind here, but we’ve got to make sure we make every day count when we have a chance to go to work on the practice field, make improvements in the meeting room, and our guys are anxiously awaiting that first game.”
Tickets will not be sold to the general public, and tailgating will be banned this season. The league is leaving decisions on the participation of marching bands and dance, cheer and spirit squads up to individual schools in accordance with conference guidelines and local health officials.
While football is returning, all other fall sports remain tentatively scheduled to play in the spring.
Neu is reminding his players it’s critical to wear masks and social distance to remain virus-free and keep the reborn season on track.
But, for all that has changed over a roller-coaster offseason, the on-field focus has not been altered.
Ball State believes it has the talent to play in the conference championship game and will accept nothing less.
“The same thing as we’ve always said,” Plitt said. “It’s Detroit or bust this year. That’s kind of my only expectation for this year, and that’s what we’re going after.”
