MUNCIE -- When Ball State takes the field Saturday at Scheumann Stadium, it is set to face a stern challenge. Sure, the Cardinals have played in front of 100,000 fans as well as at the highest-elevated stadium in college football already this year, but when toe meets leather at 5 p.m., it’ll be against an attack the home team is not used to seeing on a regular basis.
However, Ball State (1-3) has been preparing for the opportunity, not only in the week leading up to the game, but even months ago.
“It’s a unique challenge and something you don’t see week to week,” Ball State head coach Mike Neu said. “Our staff has done a good job preparing, even in the summer when there were some windows or taking a day here or there in the spring dedicated to the looks that we would see from Army. Our guys are embracing the challenge. It’s a great opportunity to compete against a program like Army.”
With its unique offense that can be labeled as the option, flexbone or Wing-T, Army (4-0) is known for its ability to run the ball through the use of misdirection and disguise. Despite attempting just 18 passes – good for 6% of their plays – the Black Knights have made a living on the ground, owning the nation’s best average time of possession at 40:29 and second-best rushing offense in the country at 344.5 yards per game.
With all of the visual trickeration, how to stop the attack comes back to the basics, according to Neu.
“It’s about being disciplined," he said. "You’ve still got to tackle. You’ve still got to run to the ball. Those are the things, no matter who the opponent is, you preach. They just happen to have more than one ball carrier available on certain plays, and you’ve got to have enough discipline to know who’s got who. It’s still football.”
INSIDE THE SERIES
Ball State and Army are slated to face off for the seventh time.
The Cardinals have won three of the last four duels with the Black Knights, including twice inside Scheumann Stadium.
The magic number between the two sides has been 24. Each winner has scored at least 24 points in all six of the previous meetings with the series tied 3-3.
“They’re a good football team," Neu said. "The first thing that jumps out is the effort – how hard they play and how physical they are. They’re really good at their system and what they do. It’s a great challenge.”
FAMILIAR FACES
Army has a pair of former Ball State assistants on its staff in Daryl Dixon and Keith Gaither. Dixon, who coaches Army’s cornerbacks, spent seven seasons in Muncie from 2009-15 while working with outside linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties. Gaither, who serves as the wide receivers coach for the Black Knights, served in a similar role for Ball State for four seasons between 2011-15.
AGAINST THE SERVICE ACADEMIES
Ball State is 6-3 against the likes of Air Force, Army and Navy in its history. The Cardinals have played the Black Knights the most of the three service academies. Ball State and Navy have squared off three times with the Cardinals taking all three results. Ball State and Air Force have yet to meet on the gridiron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.