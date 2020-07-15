MUNCIE -- Ball State senior Caleb Huntley, who ran for the fifth-most yards in school history last season, was named Wednesday to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s top running back.
Huntley was an All-Mid-American Conference Second Team selection last season and was named to the 2020 preseason All-MAC First Team this week by Phil Steele’s College Football Preview.
The Atlanta, Georgia, native ran for 1,275 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019, surpassing 100 yards rushing in seven of the Cardinals’ eight MAC games. He enters his senior season ninth on the program’s all-time list with 2,465 career yards rushing.
Now in its 31st year and named in honor of SMU’s three-time All-American running back Doak Walker, the award is presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum in Dallas, Texas. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November. Three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.
The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held Dec. 10. Last year’s winner was Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin, a second-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts.
Ball State is scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 3 with a home game against Maine.
The Cardinals return 16 starters from a 2019 team that contended late into the season for a MAC West Division title and won key rivalry games over Northern Illinois and league-champion Miami.
