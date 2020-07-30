NEW ORLEANS – When Drew Plitt joined the Ball State football team in 2016, he was listed as the team’s fourth-string quarterback. Fast forward to 2020 and the redshirt senior is one of 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation to be named to the preseason Manning Award Watch List.
The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, was created to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.
Plitt, a native of Loveland, Ohio, took over the Ball State starting quarterback role late in the 2018 season and truly blossomed in 2019. Last year, Plitt directed an offense that led the Mid-American Conference in scoring (34.8 points per game) and total offense (463 yards per game). His 24 touchdown passes were tops in the league while his passing yards per game (243.2) ranked second. Over the last five games of the 2019 campaign, Plitt tossed eight touchdown passes to just one interception.
He is one of only two MAC quarterbacks on the prestigious list that also includes five of last year’s Manning Award finalists – Justin Fields (Ohio State), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Tanner Morgan (Minnesota), Kyle Trask (Florida) and Brady White (Memphis).
“It sure has been a unique offseason, but we’re still looking forward to the prospect of seeing a great group of quarterbacks compete this year,” Archie Manning said. “Our Watch List is once again an exceptional group of candidates, but every year is a new year, and we’ll be watching closely to add the best newcomers to the list after we get things rolling. I’d also like to thank the Allstate Sugar Bowl for sponsoring this award. It means a lot to the entire Manning family that they include our name in recognizing the best quarterbacks in the country.”
Ten finalists will be selected prior to the postseason, and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.
