To say this is a unique year for the NFL draft is an understatement.
All of the uncertainty during the college football season last summer and fall is now reflected in player evaluation. The vast majority of players at the Football Championship Subdivision level didn’t have a fall season in which to compete. North Dakota State scheduled a single showcase game this fall before its spring season, and scores of players at the top level opted out all together because of instability within their conferences.
It's helped to create a landscape unlike any other in the modern era. There was no centralized NFL Scouting Combine for the first time since 1981, and many of the annual college all-star games were canceled. Teams had fewer opportunities to see players in person, and background work on things like work ethic and character could be more important than ever.
“We’ve had to do a lot of digging because a lot of time the growth – you want to see a player progress through his career, and that’s been a little more difficult to do this year because of all the uncertainty around what was going on around the world with the virus,” Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Friday. “So it’s just been a little more difficult ’cause we’ve had to go back and dig. I mean we’re going back and watching 2018, 2019, 2020 tape on guys, trying to get them right. So there’s a little more uncertainty, but you just keep watching and digging and projecting of what these players can be.”
Throughout Ballard’s 30-minute predraft media availability, there were clues some part of the long-time scout is enjoying this challenge.
It’s obvious the lack of traditional medical checkups – just 144 players were invited to Indianapolis for centralized screening earlier this month – is an unwelcome hurdle. But much of the rest of this draft process has tasked evaluators with getting their hands dirty – doing the extensive groundwork that was essential before technology and the Combine made everyone’s job a tad simpler.
That’s the kind of work Ballard loves, and he beamed at times throughout his news conference when speaking about the job his scouts, coaches, athletic trainers and doctors have done.
One of the biggest obstacles that might not come immediately to mind is the lack of practice availability. Scouts can get a good look at a player’s personality and want-to during daily practice sessions that were closed to outsiders this year because of coronavirus precautions.
The Colts have attempted to fill most of the holes in the process by going back to the game tape. Ballard estimates his team has put some 1,400 man hours into watching film in the last two months alone.
“So we’re just trying to grind away as much tape as we can of whatever we have on the player,” he said. “In terms of the character and the medical, we have just had to dig. Not being able to put your hands on them for the medicals – that’s an issue, and every team’s dealing with it. We’re all finding ways to make sure we get everything we need to make as accurate a decision as we can.
“And then on the character aspect, I think our scouts do a tremendous job digging and our coaches – our coaches, they’re Zooming and talking to these players and using the time allotment that the league has allowed. So we’ve just gotta find ways to solve the problem and figure out the answers. And every team’s dealing with it. So there’s no inequities here. Every team is dealing with this.”
Indianapolis’ first pick doesn’t come around until No. 21 overall in Thursday’s first round, and the lack of certainty across the league affects that preparation.
Ballard said there are “five or six” difference makers in this class by his grading scale, but he was hesitant to put an estimate on the number of players with first-round grades.
He did make it clear he’s not among the evaluators complaining about the depth and quality of the class overall.
“This narrative out there that’s there’s not players – that’s an excuse that there’s not enough players in the draft,” Ballard said. “… There’s plenty of good players in the draft. You just gotta go look for them, get a little luck and try to get them on your team. There’s more than enough good players in this draft.”
As much as Ballard believes in his staff, he acknowledges luck plays a significant role in this process.
That’s one of the reasons he’s fond of compiling as many picks as possible. The more picks, the better chances of one hitting.
Indianapolis enters this draft with just six selections, the fewest in Ballard’s tenure that began in 2017. While he certainly didn’t rule out the possibility of moving down in the order and adding to that haul, he also was adamant the team won’t pass on a player it believes in.
“From a first-round standpoint,” Ballard said, “we’ve got plenty of names that when somebody gets to 21, we’ll feel good about picking them.”
