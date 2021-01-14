INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard is keeping his options open.
During a 72-minute discussion with the media Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts general manager said he’d like 39-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers to return for the 2021 season. But he also acknowledged the complexity and fluidity of the situation at the game’s most important position.
“Do I think Philip can still play? Absolutely, I do,” Ballard said. “Philip and I had an hour talk (Wednesday). He’s gonna take time, and we’re gonna take some time, and we’ll meet here in about a month and figure out which way we’re gonna go forward. Philip’s gotta make a decision if, for sure, he wants to play.
“So we need to go through that process. Do I think Philip Rivers is a winning quarterback that we can win and go to the Super Bowl with? Absolutely, I do.”
Rivers indicated to Ballard he’s not 100% committed to a decision yet. The quarterback acknowledged late in the year he’d considered the possibility this could be his final season, and he was emotional following the 27-24 loss against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild card round.
Rivers has a standing offer to become the head football coach at a high school in his home state of Alabama, and he played much of the second half of the season with a toe injury that caused him to miss at least one practice each week.
He also completed 68% of his passes for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while adjusting to a new franchise for the first time in his 17-year career. After a slow start following an offseason that included no in-person official team activities before training camp and no preseason games, he caught fire around midseason and proved he can still help a team win games.
Over the final 11 regular-season games, Rivers threw for 2,942 yards with 20 touchdowns, six interceptions and a quarterback rating of 100 even. The Colts were 8-3 during that stretch and finished tied with the Tennessee Titans for the best record (11-5) in the AFC South.
So there are arguments for both sides of Rivers’ decision, and he didn’t tip his hand following the team’s playoff exit. He said he’ll talk things over with his family and confidantes and trust God’s will to lead the way.
“It was a heck of a fun season,” Rivers said. “I certainly – there is zero regret. Moving to Indiana and playing for this franchise and having a chance to meet a bunch of new guys that I will keep relationships with – we fell short (at Buffalo), but I walk out of here with my head held high for sure.”
Indianapolis has similar reasons to investigate both sides of the argument.
As much faith as Ballard and head coach Frank Reich have in Rivers, they’re also aware the window for winning a championship with him is rapidly closing.
There is some obvious appeal to adding a quarterback with a longer career runway, through whatever means available. The question becomes how feasible such an addition will be.
Ballard acknowledged it’s unlikely a top prospect will remain on the board when the Colts go on the clock with the 21st overall selection in the first round, and he’ll be meticulous in evaluating any options in free agency or through trades.
It’s not a decision he takes lightly.
“I promise you we get the importance of the quarterback position,” Ballard said. “The difference between just taking one and taking the right one is the key in our minds. We’ll explore it. We’ll examine it. We’ll go A to Z on it. I promise you that position never leaves my mind, and it’s something that we want to get fixed. But it’s also – there’s gotta be a little bit of timing and luck come into play when you get it.”
One thing the Colts will not do is panic. Or – in their parlance – flinch.
Indianapolis was prepared to move forward with Jacoby Brissett as the starter last year before Rivers became available, and Ballard still considers the 28-year-old – who is scheduled to become a free agent in March – to be a viable option. The Colts also think they have a talented developmental prospect in Jacob Eason, a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Washington.
So there’s less pressure to make an immediate move than some might think. Just as it did a year ago, Indianapolis will go into the offseason with eyes wide open.
Ballard will be confident with a number of outcomes. He just wants to make sure no alternative is left unexplored.
“We’ll figure it out,” Ballard said. “That’s our jobs. I feel very confident in Frank and (offensive coordinator) Nick (Sirianni) and (quarterbacks coach) Marcus Brady. We’ll task them with some work to do here pretty soon, and we’ll move forward.
“But until we get the Philip decision made – both parties, him deciding if he wants to play, that’s a big part of it, and then us, also – we’ll figure that part out as we go along.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.