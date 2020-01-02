INDIANAPOLIS – Very near the start of his 72-minute interview with the media Thursday, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard addressed the elephant in the room.
Andrew Luck is not walking back into the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as an active player.
“Look, Andrew’s retired,” Ballard answered to the first of 74 questions following his opening statement. “Do I talk to Andrew? Yes, I do. (I) haven’t talked to him here in a few weeks.
“I’m sure he’s been busy being a father. But Andrew is retired. I think we all need to accept that. That’s where he’s at. He’s retired.”
With that settled, one of the biggest storylines of this offseason will center around what Ballard’s long-term plans are to replace Luck.
Incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett certainly remains among the short-term options.
The 27-year-old struggled during his second season as a starter, particularly during the season’s final seven games as Indianapolis (7-9) fell out of playoff contention after a promising 5-2 start.
But Brissett retains the confidence of the locker room, and the Colts believe he’s an elite leader with a warrior’s mentality.
“I love playing with him, man,” four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said. “He’s a great quarterback. He’s going to continue to come in and work, put his time in and put the work in.
“It’s incredible for him. I’m just proud of him. He stepped into this situation, and he handled it well.”
Ballard believes he can build a playoff contender with Brissett under center, but that doesn’t mean the long-time backup will simply be handed the starting job for 2020.
Entering his fourth offseason as general manager, Ballard has a glaring need at quarterback for the first time.
That doesn’t mean it’s the first time he’ll do heavy homework on the incoming class, however.
“We’ve studied them every year since I’ve been here,” Ballard said. “I learned this in Kansas City, we always go through the process of studying quarterbacks. One, because you never know when you’re going to be looking one in the face, so you just take him. Two, because you gotta play against them.
“So you want to be able to interview them, study them and at least know some history and background when they enter the league. So I don’t know if the process will be any different (this year) than it has for us.”
What will that process entail?
Head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni have emphasized accuracy and pocket maneuverability at the position. So that’s a good place to start, with the formula heavily weighted toward accuracy.
The Colts also put a lot of importance on what they call “football character” and other off-field traits that define a player’s ability to deal with adversity. It’s one of the core principles of Ballard’s evaluation process and a big part of the reason Brian Decker, a former Green Beret, was hired as the team’s player personnel strategist.
Those intangible traits are only further accentuated at quarterback.
“Look, character at that position, I think we all know, is paramount,” Ballard said. “So those are things we won’t bend on. I mean, certain things within the character aspects of the quarterback position that we will -- they gotta be smart. They gotta be great teammates. I’m not saying they have to be rah-rah leader guys, but they better lead in some way, whether it’s their presence, their actions, in some way they gotta lead.
“And then, on the field, look, you’re never gonna get a -- none of them are just finished products. And if they are, they’re the No. 1 pick of the draft. So we’ve gotta be able to look at the attributes that we want and figure out what we can make better, what we can improve the kid upon. You see cases in the league, and then you play to their strengths.”
Ballard then specifically mentioned Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. The likely MVP led the Ravens to a 14-2 record this season while revolutionizing the way the position is played.
Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh and his staff deserve credit for being open-minded enough to build the offense around Jackson’s abilities and not attempt to force him into a scheme that wasn’t a good fit.
But Ballard also gives much of the credit to Jackson for working diligently to master his craft and become a player defenses have been mystified by throughout the season.
The latter element is one that makes quarterback evaluation so difficult.
Much of modern scouting is about imagination. What can this player do in a team’s scheme? And, more importantly, how can the scheme be tweaked to take advantage of those strengths?
That’s the easy part.
How will the player respond to coaching? And how hard will he work to get to his ceiling?
Those questions are much more difficult to answer.
That process is just starting as Indianapolis is evaluating every aspect of its passing game.
“We’ve got to hold ourselves accountable,” Reich said. “I mean, we know our fans want championship football. We are used to around here, in this area of the country, of knowing how to throw the football. So we are going to throw the football, OK? We will figure it out. We didn’t do a good enough job this year. We will do better next year.”
Whether it’s Brissett or a new addition pulling the trigger remains to be seen.
One thing is abundantly clear. Ballard won’t be pressured into a move.
He’s always looking to add competition to the roster, and he’s not about to abandon that approach at the game’s most important position.
But there’s no sense of desperation. Quite the opposite, in fact.
“I think one of the biggest mistakes teams make is they force it,” Ballard said. “You can’t force the evaluation of a quarterback, can’t do it. Because then what you do is talk yourself into a guy, and then you set your organization back four-to-five years.
“We’re going to continue to evaluate the position. We would’ve done this no matter who the quarterback was. And if we felt like we found the guy we liked, who was a good fit for the Colts, we would’ve taken him, and we’ll do the same thing moving forward.”
