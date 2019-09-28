INDIANAPOLIS – It’s hard to find a head coach more polite or accommodating with the media than Frank Reich.
But the Indianapolis Colts’ leader nearly scoffed at one question during his Friday news conference to end the week.
Just more than a month after watching the franchise quarterback’s stunning retirement announcement, Reich was asked if his 2-1 team is in any danger of looking past Sunday’s opponent – the 1-2 Oakland Raiders.
“No, I mean we’re fighting, scratching and clawing for this win right here,” Reich said. “This is the only one that matters. I think our mentality, the 1-0 mentality, I do think that’s firmly engrained.
“We’ve got to go out, we’ve got to play a good opponent. There’s no telling what’ll happen. I think our guys know that this is a really good team coming in here, and we’ve got to be wired in.”
The Colts also are banged up after a hard-fought 27-24 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in the home opener last week.
Safety Malik Hooker suffered a torn meniscus during that contest and has been ruled out for this week’s game. Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis also will be sidelined with an injured ankle, and all-pro linebacker Darius Leonard will miss his second straight game with a concussion.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) is doubtful, and Indianapolis called up undrafted rookie Ashton Dulin from the practice squad to reinforce his position.
Cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) and defensive ends Jabaal Sheard (knee) and Al-Quadin Muhammad (neck) are questionable. For Sheard, that’s a marked improvement after being ruled out for the season’s first three games.
The Colts are well-versed with adversity. They started 1-5 last season before rallying for a playoff berth and already have survived Andrew Luck’s retirement and veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri’s early case of the yips this season.
So there are no excuses coming from the locker room.
“Coach Frank, since camp, (has) always (been) teaching us that it’s gonna be a mountain climb,” running back Marlon Mack said after last week’s win. “When a guy goes down, we know we’re gonna miss our brother, but now it’s time for the next guy to stand up.
“Cause the other team is not gonna show us no leeway. So they definitely gonna come out, and that’s what we try to do. Trust in each other, trust in ourself and just go out there and perform.”
Mack earned plenty of trust in his last meeting with the Raiders, rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
He enters this week’s contest with 299 yards and two scores on a league-high 61 attempts.
But Oakland has some recent offensive success to lean on in its own right.
In two career games against the Colts, quarterback Derek Carr has thrown for 476 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. That includes a 21-of-28 outing with 244 yards and three touchdowns last year.
Indianapolis won that game 42-28, in large part because of a late fumble caused by Leonard.
There’s plenty of reason to believe Sunday’s game will be at least as competitive.
Getting to Carr will be a major goal for the defense. In 59 dropbacks in his last two games against Indianapolis, the Raiders quarterback has been sacked just once.
The Colts did not sack Atlanta’s Matt Ryan last week and only recorded four quarterback hits. That played a big role in a second half that saw Ryan complete 22 of 23 pass attempts and convert on all eight of his third-down chances.
Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is not focused on the numbers – the Colts rank 20th in scoring defense and 17th in yards allowed – but rather with daily improvement.
“I just think we need to improve the details,” he said. “Every single facet – you talk about run defense, pass defense, d-line play, linebackers – just keep improving every single week. Our guys are buying into that.
“We have a good football team, we have great culture and we’re going to just continue improving every single week and get better and better and better.”
Indianapolis believes it’s made some of the same mistakes that led to last season’s slow start. The good news this year, so far, is the team has been able to overcome them.
Special teams letdowns played a big role in a season opening overtime loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. The offense struggled in the second half of a win against the Tennessee Titans a week later, and it was the defense’s turn for a letdown last week against the Falcons.
The Colts have seen individual units perform to their potential.
But they’re still waiting to put all the pieces together simultaneously.
“We’ve yet to play complete football, as all three phases,” linebacker Anthony Walker said. “When we get to that point, then we’ll be a scary team.”
