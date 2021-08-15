ANDERSON – After years of trying, Kentucky driver Chuck Barnes Jr. finally recorded a victory at Anderson Speedway.
Barnes led the final 19 laps of the Street Stock 150 on Saturday on T-Mobile night to claim the win in the Champion Racing Association's Four Crown event.
“I raced at a lot of tracks,” Barnes said in the Riley & Sons Victory Lane, “but never won at Anderson. Now I can take that off my bucket list.”
New Castle driver Jason Atkinson, looking to sweep the Four Crown events, led the first two laps as a result of the inversion following qualifying.
But Andrew Teepe took the lead on the third circuit as the front runners all ran in tight quarters.
Atkinson reclaimed the lead on Lap 35 on a restart, with Teepe losing seven positions after being caught in the second groove following a caution on Lap 51.
For the next 51 laps, Barnes chased Atkinson with Dalton Conner and Brett Hudson close behind.
The race was red-flagged for a three-car tangle that saw Marcus Elliott make hard contact with the Turn 3 wall with the cars of Brian Hopkins and Jordan Hahn also involved.
On the restart, Barnes used the high groove to take the lead from Atkinson with Hudson moving into the second position on Lap 123 with an outside pass.
Barnes went on to win by 1.5 seconds over Hudson with Atkinson claiming the Four Crowns title after his third-place finish. James Kirby III recovered from a spin on Lap 62 to come home in fourth with Teepe settling for fifth.
“It was hard racing,” Barnes continued. “I wasn't biding my time to take the lead, but on the restart I got a good run off Turn 4.”
Hudson said his car was better on long runs and was hoping for a final caution after passing Atkinson.
“The field was so close,” he said. “It was hard to pass.”
Atkinson said his car got tight in the corners following the break, but he was pleased with the run.
“I was doing all I could to hold off Chuck (Barnes),” he said. “His car was pretty strong on the restart.”
Dalton Conner, making his first career start in a Street Stock, started third in the 25-car field and finished sixth.
Fast-qualifier Josh Poore of Anderson raced consistently in the top five but was never able to crack the top three, finishing eighth.
CRA SPORTSMAN LATE MODELS
Morristown's Jeff Marcum continued his dominant season at Anderson Speedway but had to hold off Billy Hutson at the finish.
Marcum took the lead from J.P. Crabtree on the fifth circuit and opened a comfortable lead with Hutson moving into the second spot on Lap 21 of the Tom Wood Honda 100.
Things heated up in the closing stages of the race as Marcum encountered the cars of Crabtree and Buddy Davis battling for position.
That allowed Hutson to pull up to the rear bumper of Marcum, but the leader was able to get inside of Davis and Crabtree to secure his fourth win of 2021.
Hutson finished .3 of a second behind Marcum with rookie Kyle Worley claiming the third spot.
“It got interesting at the end,” Marcum said. “I knew Billly (Hutson) had a fast car and would close at the end. The crew gave me a really good car again.”
Hutson said his car was just a little off and Marcum is always the driver to beat at Anderson.
“I could see the cars battling for position,” he said. “I was hoping there would be a late caution to see if I could challenge for the lead.”
Worley was making his first appearance at Anderson and was pleased with the third-place finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.