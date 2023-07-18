Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.