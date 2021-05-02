IHSAA BASEBALL SECTIONALS
Class 1A Sectional 55
at Liberty Christian
Game 1 -- Liberty Christian vs. Wes-Del
Game 2 -- Daleville vs. Tri-Central
Game 3 -- Southern Wells vs. Anderson Prep
Game 4 -- Cowan vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5 -- Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6 -- Championship
Class 2A Sectional 39
at Eastern
Game 1 -- Tipton vs. Eastbrook
Game 2 -- Blackford vs. Madison-Grant
Game 3 -- Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4 -- Eastern vs. Taylor
Game 5 -- Championship
Class 2A Sectional 40
at Lapel
Game 1 -- Muncie Burris vs. Lapel
Game 2 -- Monroe Central vs. Frankton
Game 3 -- Alexandria vs. Winchester
Game 4 -- Wapahani vs. Elwood
Game 5 -- Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6 -- Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 7 -- Championship
Class 2A Sectional 41
at Centerville
Game 1 -- Union County vs. Centerville
Game 2 -- Shenandoah vs. Northeastern
Game 3 -- Hagerstown vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4 -- Championship
Class 4A Sectional 9
at Pendleton Heights
Game 1 -- Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central
Game 2 -- Richmond vs. Anderson
Game 3 -- Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4 -- Mount Vernon vs. Muncie Central
Game 5 -- Championship
