LOGO19 Baseball.jpg

IHSAA BASEBALL SECTIONALS

Class 1A Sectional 55

at Liberty Christian

Game 1 -- Liberty Christian vs. Wes-Del

Game 2 -- Daleville vs. Tri-Central

Game 3 -- Southern Wells vs. Anderson Prep

Game 4 -- Cowan vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 -- Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6 -- Championship

Class 2A Sectional 39

at Eastern

Game 1 -- Tipton vs. Eastbrook

Game 2 -- Blackford vs. Madison-Grant

Game 3 -- Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 -- Eastern vs. Taylor

Game 5 -- Championship

Class 2A Sectional 40

at Lapel

Game 1 -- Muncie Burris vs. Lapel

Game 2 -- Monroe Central vs. Frankton

Game 3 -- Alexandria vs. Winchester

Game 4 -- Wapahani vs. Elwood

Game 5 -- Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6 -- Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 7 -- Championship

Class 2A Sectional 41

at Centerville

Game 1 -- Union County vs. Centerville

Game 2 -- Shenandoah vs. Northeastern

Game 3 -- Hagerstown vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4 -- Championship

Class 4A Sectional 9

at Pendleton Heights

Game 1 -- Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central

Game 2 -- Richmond vs. Anderson

Game 3 -- Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 -- Mount Vernon vs. Muncie Central

Game 5 -- Championship

Tags

Trending Video