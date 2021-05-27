CENTERVILLE — There are epic come-from-behind wins, and then there is what Shenandoah did in its Sectional 41 semifinal game against Northeastern on Thursday evening.
Blake Surface doubled home the tying and go-ahead runs, the Raiders rallied for eight markers in their final at-bat and went to a 9-6 win and advance to Monday’s championship game at Centerville.
For six innings, Shenandoah (18-11) managed just one run and four hits against Knights starter Payton Lumpkin. But when he exited, the Raiders jumped all over Northeastern’s relief corps.
The first 10 batters of the seventh reached base, with Michael Howard doubling home the first run of the rally. Kaden McCollough followed with a two-run single to pull the Raiders within 6-4. Tanner Goff walked with the bases loaded to force in a run, setting the stage for Surface’s two-run double.
Two more runners scored in the inning when batters were hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Dylan McDaniel provided 4 2/3 innings of hitless relief, striking out seven for the Raiders.
SECTIONAL 40
LAPEL — Finding wins this season has been tough for Alexandria, but the Tigers aren’t ready to give up their title as reigning Class 2A state champs just yet.
Alex (8-20) scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to blow open a tight contest and post a 14-1 win over Winchester in the first round of Sectional 40.
Seven of those 10 runs came on two swings of the bat.
Gabe McGuire hit a grand slam to expand the Alexandria lead to 10-1. It was McGuire’s second long ball of the season.
Kaed Abshire capped the rally with a bases-clearing double, his fourth hit in five at-bats. Abshire drove in four runs total.
Dylan Miller got the start for the Tigers and combined with reliever Connor Russell to allow one earned run on seven hits while striking out 10 batters.
The Tigers will face Elwood or Wapahani in Saturday’s second semifinal at approximately 1:30 p.m. Lapel plays Monroe Central at 11 a.m. in the first game.
SECTIONAL 55
ANDERSON — Things started very well for Anderson Prep in its sectional opener Thursday, but the Jets could not maintain momentum and fell to Southern Wells 14-7.
Derek Dailey and Hunter Blocher each drove in two runs as APA (5-12) opened up an early 6-2 lead.
But the Raiders chipped away, pulling to within 7-6 after five innings before taking the lead and pulling away late.
Southern Wells will face Daleville at 1 p.m. Monday in the second semifinal game of Sectional 55 at Memorial Field in Anderson
