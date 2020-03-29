DALEVILLE -- Daleville baseball has a team full of experience and energy that hopes to hit the diamond soon.
Because of recent COVID-19 developments, schools will be closed until May, and all spring practices have been halted. This puts the future of spring sports in serious jeopardy.
In 2018, Daleville defied the odds and became the Indiana baseball state champions for the second time in three years. With six players on the championship roster set to return this season, the Broncos may not be able to take advantage of deep postseason experience.
“Right now, our season is in serious doubt, which is a major disappointment,” head coach Terry Turner said. “I have six kids who were starters on the 2018 state championship team, who may not have the chance to do it again.”
Given the postseason experience Daleville has, Turner is confident his team can jump into any situation and perform well.
“They know what it took to get there, and they weren’t just along for the ride,” Turner said. “These kids just want to play. Bottom line is that we will be in the same shape as everyone else. I am just hoping we get this chance.”
The Broncos are ready to play once the IHSAA and state government give them the go-ahead. Despite not being able to practice as a team, playing catch and trying to get into baseball shape still takes place when it can.
“I told them to get out and play some long toss,” Turner said. “We will just have to see if they can get some things done. (I told them to) do what they can to stay in baseball shape.”
The stars have aligned for Daleville’s pitching staff as its depth is very uncommon among Class 1A teams.
“I have two pitchers who can pitch for anyone in the state,” Turner said. “We are going to be really deep. (We) can save the arm of (Evan) Etchison by giving him 60 or 70 pitches in his first few starts. We don’t have to count on him staying in the game to win.”
If the season will take place, Turner said his team can withstand the short preparation time on the mound. This is something that will separate the Broncos from the rest.
A strong senior core is ready to step up to the plate. Seniors Etchison and Max Stecher are among those looking to lead the Broncos this spring. Jimmy Bowen, Jared Waltermire and Ayden Wilson are also key seniors from the state championship run.
“We will have to take a step back and see what happens,” Turner said. “(Etchison) is the team leader. He is the vocal guy. (Stecher) also worked hard in the offseason to have the chance to showcase his athletic ability.”
Complimenting the seniors are a few underclassmen who have developed over the past year and are ready to make an impact on varsity. Junior Braden Danner and sophomore Ben Morris are among those who Turner said will have a breakout year, assuming the season commences.
Although the status of the spring season is unknown, Daleville will be ready to get started once the current situation is resolved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.