Purdue junior center Matt Haarms has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the school announced Monday.
The 7-foot-3 Haarms, an Amsterdam native, is due to graduate at the end of the semester and would be immediately eligible to play somewhere next season as a graduate transfer.
Haarms, who has started 41 career games for the Boilermakers, lost his starting job inside the tandem of Evan Boudreaux and Trevion Williams in January and came off the bench for most of the second half of the season. He finished the year averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks.
Haarms ranked fourth all-time on Purdue’s blocked shots list with 210 career blocks.
Purdue also announced Monday it will host Indiana State on Nov. 13
INDIANA ALL-STARS
Two Indiana 2020 signees, guards Anthony Leal (Bloomington South) and Trey Galloway (Culver Academies), were named to the Indiana High School senior all-star team Monday.
Joining Leal and Galloway on the senior All-Star squad are Jeffersonville swingman Tre Coleman (who is committed to Nevada), Gary 21st Century guard Johnell Davis (Florida International), Lawrence Central guard Dre Davis (Louisville), Brownsburg guard Malek Edmonds (Marian), Lawrence Central guard Nijel Pack (Kansas State), Evansville Bosse center Kiyron Powell (Houston), Hamilton Southeastern center Mabor Mjak (Cleveland State), Westview guard Charlie Yoder (undecided), Indianapolis Attucks guard Sincere McMahon (Western Illinois), Northwestern guard Tayson Parker (Indiana Weslyan) and Lawrence North guard Tony Perkins (Iowa).
The 2020 Mr. Basketball award will be handed out to one of the players from the all-star roster.
MISS BASKETBALL ON MOVE
The Indiana women’s basketball team announced Sunday night freshman forward Jorie Allen has decided to transfer.
“Jorie and I have spoken, and we agree that it’s in her best interest to leave Indiana,” IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said. “We wish her much success moving forward and thank her for her contributions.”
The 6-foot-1 Allen, a former Bedford North Lawrence standout and 2019 Indiana Miss Basketball, appeared in all 32 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11 minutes per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor.
IU returns four starters next season from a team that won a program-record 24 games, going 24-8 and finishing No. 20 in the AP women’s college basketball poll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.