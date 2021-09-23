ALEXANDRIA — As the lone senior player on Alexandria’s tennis Senior Night, Brayden Bates would not be denied.
Down 5-2 in the first set of his No. 1 singles match against Elwood’s promising sophomore Owen Hinchman, Bates ventured to the fence to confer with Tigers assistant coach Austin Cain.
“It was a complete change in my attitude and how I played the game,” Bates — an Alexandria Athlete of Character — said. “I was playing Owen’s game, and he’s a very talented player. I wasn’t playing my game, which is a slower pace. (Cain) told me to play my game and be more emotional, in a good way.”
While Bates still dropped the following game to go down a set, the adjustment worked well as the senior rebounded to take the next two sets in convincing fashion to help the Tigers to a 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Prior to the matches and in front of a larger than usual crowd, Bates and managers Ally Honeycutt and Emily Leever were honored with balloons, flowers and photos. Bates said having so many family members and friends on hand to help him celebrate gave him some early nerves on a night he did not want to lose.
“That was on my mind the whole time,” he said. “The jitters in the first set and once I got used to it, I just said, ‘Now we can play tennis.’”
“He’s been a huge varsity player for this program,” Alex coach Matt Devault said. “He spent a little time early in his high school career at doubles, and I knew that he would be a solid singles player. He’s been excellent the last three years, playing No. 2 singles last year and playing 1 this year.”
Bates’ match was not the only one to go to a third and decisive set. In fact, out of the four matches played — Elwood did not have a No. 2 doubles team — three went the distance, and all three were singles matches.
Alex sophomores Aaron Matthews and James Ward breezed through the first set but had to overcome a 5-2 second-set deficit at No. 1 doubles to defeat Zane Henry and Cole Ruder 6-0, 7-5 and give the Tigers a 2-0 lead before Bates clinched the team victory with his win.
Even in defeat, the hard-hitting Hinchman showed a promising future for coach John Kelly and the Panthers.
“He’s a very talented young man,” Kelly said. “The thing about that boy is that he’s really taken to this sport, the only sport he plays. I saw the energy in him during the summer, and when I see him on the court as much as I did, it was like, ‘There’s the kid you’re looking for.’”
The Panthers picked up their point at No. 2 singles and did it in come-from-behind fashion. After dropping the first set, Beau Brandon stormed back for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Jesse Lipps.
Simultaneously, Benjamin DeVault won the last four games of the third set to outlast Ethan Haas 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
“I’m really proud of how Brayden battled. Benjamin was down 2-3 in the third set and came back to win 6-3,” Coach DeVault said. “It just shows some character on his part.”
Elwood will play Saturday at the Frankfort Invitational before wrapping up the regular and conference season at Frankton on Monday. Alexandria will host Blackford in a make-up match Tuesday before both the Panthers and Tigers begin sectional play at Anderson High School as early as Wednesday.
The tournament draw will be held Monday.
