FRANKTON — Frankton this weekend is being served up a basketball feast other communities across the state envy.
On the eve of the main course — the girls Class 2A state championship game — the appetizer Friday night was the Frankton boys’ senior-night contest against Sheridan, in which Ethan Bates suited up for the final time in the Eagles Nest.
The Eagles’ boys made sure their supporters had their fill of quality basketball going into Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. It wasn’t free-wheeling, but more get-the-job-done type, with Frankton shutting down the Blackhawks 47-36.
Frankton (13-10) was a dozen points shy of its season average in this half-court game, but it allowed an opponent its second-lowest point total (28 against Elwood).
Bates, the Eagles’ lone senior and only player left from their 2017 state title squad, led the way with 20 points (six above his average) and eight assists.
“I had a really good floor game tonight,” Bates said. “I scored really well, and I got my teammates going, and all around, it was a good game for us.”
Bates was particularly hot at the free-throw line late, making seven straight to help preserve the Eagles’ margin. And he found players for baskets, including a pair of assists inbounding the ball.
“It was a great way for him to go out,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “He’s just been an awesome player for us for four years and has done tremendous things. We’re real happy to send him out that way.”
Sheridan (5-17) tried to limit the Eagles’ possessions with a zone and had some success, but not quite enough to make it interesting.
After Frankton led 26-15 at the half, the Blackhawks “won” the third quarter 7-4 and were within single digits for the first time since 1:35 was left in the first half. But Sheridan relied too much on the 3-point shot and finished 6-of-24.
The Eagles, on the other hand, looked for back-cuts more so than long shots, and they found them from Bates and Ayden Brobston. Bates made five layups (three in the opening quarter) and the 6-foot-6 Brobston had four.
Brobston finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Frankton also got quality minutes from reserve Harrison Schwinn (five points and three rebounds), Bryce Hodson and Ryan Smith. Coach Brobston said their time will be beneficial leading into next week’s sectional.
The Eagles meet either Monroe Central (13-10) or Winchester (16-6) on Friday at Alexandria in the first semifinal of Class 2A Sectional 40 at 6 p.m. The Eagles did not play either team in the regular season.
“A bye is nice to have,” Coach Brobston said. “Winchester and Monroe Central are really good teams. Whoever plays us, we’re going to have a serious battle Friday night.”
Frankton’s junior varsity squad concluded its season with a 73-29 win over Sheridan. Gage Rastetter and Colin Gardner led the Eagles with 13 points apiece.
