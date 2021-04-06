INDIANAPOLIS – The two consensus best teams in men's college basketball all season took the court Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to determine the 2021 national title.
By the end of the night, a clear champion emerged.
Baylor overwhelmed Gonzaga early with its athleticism and physicality and didn’t let up, claiming its first national title in program history with an 86-70 win over Gonzaga that left little doubt who the best team in the country is.
Junior point guard Jared Butler, who was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player, led four Baylor scorers in double figures with 22 points and seven assists. Baylor’s guards were simply too much for Gonzaga to handle, as the Bears shot 44.8% from the field and 43.5% (10-of-23) from 3-point range. Senior guard MaCio Teague added 19 points, and junior guard Davion Mitchell had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Baylor, which finished 28-2, was ranked No. 2 in the AP poll for the majority of the season, with Gonzaga ranked No. 1.
“Our team, it’s been special,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Last two years, winningest team in the Power 5, we’ve been really, really good, and they are even better people. Four weeks in the bubble, trust me, I would tell you if they’re not.”
The game concluded a successful NCAA Tournament through the COVID-19 pandemic after the 2020 event was canceled. All of the tournament games took place at different sites in Indiana with players, coaches and staff tested daily in a bubble environment at downtown Indianapolis hotels. Only one game was canceled, a first-round matchup between VCU and Oregon, due to COVID-19 issues within VCU’s program.
“I don’t know how we got through it,” Butler said. “We did everything together. We played so many games of Connect Four. We played cornhole. We ate together, watched movies together. We did everything together. That’s just a really cool thing. I’m probably going to remember that more than the championship.”
Baylor also notched the first national title for a team from the state of Texas since historic Texas Western, which -- as the first team to start five black players in an NCAA title game -- knocked off Kentucky for the 1966 national championship.
Another historic accomplishment, meanwhile, will need to wait at least one more year. Gonzaga fell short in its quest to become the first undefeated team since the 1975-76 Indiana national champions, finishing the year at 31-1. Jalen Suggs led Gonzaga with 22 points. Senior forward Cory Kispert and sophomore forward Drew Timme added 12 points apiece for Gonzaga, though Timme battled foul trouble throughout the game and had five of Gonzaga’s 14 turnovers.
“You really do forget what it’s like to lose,” Kispert said “But, I mean, when you come up against a team like that that’s firing on all cylinders for 40 minutes, it’s really hard to compete with.”
Gonzaga, which won an epic 93-90 overtime game against UCLA in the Final Four on Saturday night, finished as the NCAA runner up for the second time in the last four years. In 2017, Gonzaga lost to North Carolina 71-65 in the NCAA title game.
“It was a tough turnaround for us, but I think it was more of a case of Baylor being the more athletic team, the more aggressive team,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
For Drew, it was a triumphant return to the state where he was raised and honed his basketball coaching skills. Drew was a student basketball manager at Butler, graduating in 1993, and later worked under his father, Homer Drew, at Valparaiso, eventually taking over as head coach at Valpo for one season (2002-03).
Drew took over a Baylor program in 2003 riddled in scandal after one of its players, Patrick Dennehy, was murdered by teammate Carlton Dotson. The resulting NCAA investigation and attempted cover-up by head coach Dave Bliss resulted in Bliss being fired and numerous sanctions that crippled the program for close to a decade.
Baylor’s administration gave Drew time to rebuild. Drew led Baylor to Elite Eight trips in 2010 and 2012 before breaking through and getting the Bears to the Final Four this season. Baylor was simply dominant in this weekend’s Final Four, dispatching Houston and Gonzaga by an average margin of 17.5 points.
Baylor delivered an early right hook to Gonzaga, jumping to a quick 9-0 lead. The Bears extended their lead to as many as 19 points in the first half, frustrating Gonzaga with their defensive intensity and physicality. Baylor outrebounded Gonzaga 16-10 in the first half, and outscored the Zags 9-2 in second-chance points.
“They punched us in the mouth from the get-go, and it took a long, long time for us to recover and start to play even with them again,” Kispert said.
From the perimeter, Baylor made five of their first seven 3-point attempts. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Teague and Butler gave Gonzaga a 29-10 lead, and a 3-pointer from Adam Flagler put Baylor up 38-22.
Overall, Baylor shot 50% from the field in the first half and 58.3% (7-of-12) from 3-point range.
Gonzaga put together an inspired 5-0 run late in the first half, with a Suggs three-point play and an Anton Watson inside basket cutting Baylor’s lead to 47-37 at halftime. But Gonzaga, which turned the ball over eight times in the first half, could not get into any semblance of rhythm against Baylor’s defensive pressure.
In the second half, Baylor never let Gonzaga get closer than nine points, forcing nearly as many turnovers in the second half (six) as it did in the first half (eight).
“These games are second-half games,” Butler said. “Early leads don’t mean anything, and we looked at it like 0-0. They were going to fight. They were a talented team.”
