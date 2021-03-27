Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 46F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 46F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.