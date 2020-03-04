MUNCIE — When Pendleton Heights concedes athleticism to an opponent, which has been often, it must try to slow the game down.
The Arabians were able to play to their tempo in their Class 4A Sectional 9 first-round contest with Muncie Central on Wednesday night but not as long as they would have liked.
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer before halftime by the Bearcats not only put them ahead but gave them irreversible momentum. The hosts erupted in the third quarter and cruised 67-54, ending the Arabians’ season at 8-16.
PH closed with eight straight defeats and went through its third straight losing season, the school’s longest such streak since five in the 1970s.
“We had our best practices all year preparing for Muncie Central, and the reality of it is, it showed,” PH coach Kevin Bates said. “Our game never gave up all night. We battled and we fought, and we only had nine turnovers against a team that is quick and plays pressure defense.”
The Arabians tried to counter that by looking for the open man in the perimeter, and they had some success, with five 3s in the first 9 1/2 minutes. The last one, by center Tristan Ross, gave PH its biggest lead, 17-13.
A layup by Ross with 57 seconds left in the half knotted it at 23, and Ross came back on the other end to block a shot by Dylan Stafford with under five seconds to go. The Bearcats got the ball out of bounds.
The inbound pass went to Stafford, he buried it from the left corner just ahead of the horn and MC (10-13) was up 26-23.
MC came out for the second half swinging, and connecting, and the Arabians were dazed.
The Bearcats had the lead up to eight on two occasions, then they ran off 11 straight points, and the count was 44-28 five minutes into the third quarter. MC scored on nine of 10 possessions to start the period and shot over 60 percent in the second half.
“I’m not sure (Stafford’s shot was) what turned it around,” Bates said. “They got some good stops on us in the second half, and we lost some guys on layups, and we started scrambling.”
Victor Young was the Arabians’ main villain, breaking free numerous times during his 27-point, 10-rebound night.
The other Bearcats in double figures were Kamrein Jackson (14 points) and Stafford (12).
What helped turn the tide toward MC — and hurt PH — was the Arabians did not grab an offensive rebound all night.
The 6-foot-6 Ross, in his final game as an Arabian, had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Jamison Dunham ended with 12 points, Luke Candiano nine (all on treys), senior Kamden Earley eight and sub Gavin Greer seven. David Stahly, PH’s other senior, came into the game late.
PH played the latter part of the season without sophomore and then-leading scorer Davrick Black, who left the squad, and earlier in the year another contributor, Zion Cook, transferred to Liberty Christian.
“I thought our attitudes were great,” Bates said. “I’m so proud of this team. We never, ever made excuses, and we never hung our heads, and we continued to fight, and we continued to battle.”
