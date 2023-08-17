WESTFIELD — Just two weeks after selling his house in Indianapolis, Matt Eberflus returned to what was his yearly habitat for four years this week. Although he now calls Chicago home, the Bears’ second-year head coach said the two-day joint practice between the Bears and Colts held an extra significance to him.
“There’s a lot of people here that I love and that I really support,” Eberflus said. “(It was) so great to see the players. I mean, I saw 25 guys that I know.”
From catching up with Indianapolis personnel, including general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, to visiting with three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and his family, the past two days were more than just business as usual for the Colts’ former defensive coordinator.
That doesn’t mean the joint camp was all sunshine and rainbows. Eberflus found himself breaking up one of several skirmishes, uncharacteristically getting in the middle of his two most recent squads’ bickering, though he said it’s something he has no problem doing when necessary.
Eberflus didn’t feel there was any specific reason for the numerous altercations between Chicago and Indianapolis, he just felt it was in the nature of competition.
“You got a lot of guys here that are competing for jobs, and they’re in there competing at the hardest, highest level they can,” Eberflus said.
Veteran defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker took pride in the heightened physicality the Bears displayed, calling the Chicago defense “gangsters.” Although the 2023 season will be his first with the Bears, he’s quickly taken a leadership position on both sides of the ball.
“Not just a leader on this defense, a leader on this team,” Walker said. “I’m always open and reassuring to where if there’s anything on their mind, anything they need to know or if there’s anything they’re bringing to practice, they can come talk to me.”
Third-year offensive lineman Tevon Jenkins said he felt his and the Bears’ mental ability and physical ability was tested in this camp, as it broke up the “mundane” nature of going against the same guys every day. Despite the fights, Jenkins said the Bears coaching staff went into the week saying they didn’t want to be a “fighting team” because there is a fine line between staying competitive and staying healthy.
“You’re supposed to go hard but not too hard,” Jenkins said. “So when we get to the game, you can actually go as hard as you want to.”
Speaking of which, the Bears and Colts each have a day off before their preseason contest at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Eberflus said quarterback Justin Fields and most of the Bears’ starting unit won’t play in their preseason matchup.
The Ohio State product was 13-of-18 with an interception and multiple touchdowns in the second day of camp, and Eberflus said he feels Fields is right on track with his development and comfort in the offense, improving in his rhythm and timing.
Eberflus said he’s looking for efficiency in his offense and for Fields to be more balanced in his passing, excelling in throwing the deep ball and leaving room for improvement in his short game. Jenkins seconded the second-year head coach, saying he believes the offense can improve, down to Eberflus’ core principles.
“Our hustle and effort,” Jenkins said. “He wants to see you running down to the ball, hustling down, covering, picking the ball carrier up, and being (near) anyone who has the ball.”
In fact, Eberflus said he opened up the morning reminding Chicago to focus on details when it comes to practice, so it translates to actual gameplay. He felt the Bears did a better job of doing so in the second day of camp, although he liked what he saw in one-on-one matchups each day.
With joint practice capping off training camp for each squad, Eberflus said he and Steichen likened the experience to playing two preseason games but in a controlled environment. Chicago’s head coach is hoping for that physicality and simulation atmosphere to pay off come Saturday.
“That’s really what we’re searching for, to play with that speed, that precision in the team reps, and we’re not there yet,” Eberflus said.